Hurry! Get Tempur-Pedic's bed-in-a-box at 30% off in this year's after Christmas mattress sales before it's too late

Wake up — Tempur-Pedic just dropped an after Christmas sale that includes 30% off the Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud Mattress. That's up to $720 off and brings the price of a queen to $1,399.30 (was $1,999), making it the most affordable Tempur-Pedic mattress you can buy. It also matches its Black Friday offer, minus the two free pillows.

Tempur-Pedic is known for crafting some of the best mattresses in the world — but they're also quite expensive. The Tempur-Cloud is an outlier in that it ships free in a box; it's not delivered flat like the rest of Tempur-Pedic's mattresses. In addition to the relatively low cost, the major selling points here are its excellent pressure relief and top-notch motion isolation.

So if you hit snooze on the Tempur-Pedic Black Friday mattress sale, this after Christmas deal is one last chance to save before the year is over. The sale ends December 30, and knowing Tempur-Pedic we may not see another one until Presidents' Day in February.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress

Was: from $1,699

Now: from $1,189.30

Saving: up to $719.70 at Tempur-Pedic



Summary: This is the only mattress-in-a-box Tempur-Pedic currently makes — and it's also the brand's most affordable model. It features the signature hug of Tempur Material, but with a medium-firm bed feel to prevent sleepers from sinking too low. Based on our testing, we find it's best suited for average-weight sleepers, side sleepers, and back sleepers We also recommend it for couples since it dampens movement exceptionally well. You'll be making some concessions here in terms of edge support (lacking) and temperature regulation (sleeps warm) but otherwise, we think it's a good introduction to Tempur-Pedic's world-class pressure relief without the heavy price tag. Read more in our Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress review. Price history: Tempur-Pedic mattress sales aren't as frequent an event as those from most other brands. Its end-of-the-year sale knocks 30% off the MSRP of the Tempur-Cloud, bringing the price of a queen to $1,399.30 (was $1,999). This markdown isn't anything new, but at this rate, it may be the last time we see it discounted until Presidents' Day sales in February. Benefits: 90-night trial | free shipping | 10-year warranty

