How to get $400 off the naturally cooling Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress in the Presidents’ Day sales
The cooling mattress with latex gets huge price cut this Presidents' Day
Mattresses with latex offer hot sleepers a naturally cooling solution, and luxury brand Saatva pair that with hotel-level comfort in their Latex Hybrid mattress. With our semi-exclusive link you can save $400 on all sizes of the Latex Hybrid mattress at Saatva this Presidents' Day, which is an excellent saving on a high quality bed.
Saatva produces the best mattress in the US right now, the Saatva Classic, and this natural latex alternative is arguably even better for hot sleepers who need a cooler mattress. Plus it is a hand tufted with GOLS-certified materials, boasting clean eco credentials.
If you're looking for a bed that marries exceptional temperature regulation with brilliant contouring and pressure relief in this month's Presidents' Day mattress sales, look no further. Here's why you should invest in the Saatva Latex Hybrid now...
Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress
Was from: $1,699
Now from: $1,299
Saving: $400 at Saatva
Mattress summary: Rivalling the best hybrid mattresses of the year, this mattress is crafted with hypoallergenic natural latex. What role does that play in a mattress? It provides support, pressure relief and breathability. Latex is responsive and elastic meaning it contours your joints and muscles, relieving pressure and providing support where you need it most, no matter your sleep position. However, it does have a medium-firm feel so we think it is best suited to back and combination sleepers. In terms of climate control, the latex provides airflow channels and the individually wrapped coils enhances ventilation. Plus the cover is made with organic cotton and wool which is naturally more breathable. The current sale cuts a queen size from $2,499 to $2,099 and you'll still benefit from Saatva's premium customer service — we're talking free White Glove delivery and lifetime warranty.
Price history: The Saatva Presidents' Day sale has brought nearly all models in our #1 rated mattress suite to their lowest price, including the Latex Hybrid. Saatva mattress sales usually range between 12%-15% (when they run at all.) We've done the math and this means the current deal is better than 15% off if you're shopping a queen size or smaller, so snap them up while you can. Although you'll get a marginally bigger saving with a king size and above, the 15% off discounts are hard to predict. Our advice? It's not worth snoozing on the current Saatva sale no matter your bed size.
Benefits: Free White Glove delivery | Lifetime warranty | 365-night trial
Got an active lifestlye? Try this cooling mattress instead...
Bear Elite Hybrid mattress: was from $1,893 now from $1,231 at Bear + 2 free pillows at Bear
The Bear Elite Hybrid mattress is our top-rated cooling mattress of the year with specialized technology to boost muscle recovery. Alongside three firmness options, there's the choice to add a Celliant cover. This holds synthetic fibers that absorb body heat and convert it into infrared energy. That energy is then reflected back to the body, purportedly improving local blood circulation, tissue oxygenation, and helping regulate body temperature. This makes for a more comfortable night sleep and promotes physical recovery. The Bear Elite Hybrid is almost always 35% off with two free pillows thrown in. This means there is a never a bad time to buy, and we think this evergreen deal is so good we're still shouting about it over huge Presidents' Day savings on cooling mattresses elsewhere.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
Leesa's eco-friendly mattress drops to the lowest price of the year for Presidents' Day — from $384
Top-rated organic mattress for cooler sleep is 27% off in new Presidents’ Day sale