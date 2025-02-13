How to get $400 off the naturally cooling Saatva Latex Hybrid mattress in the Presidents’ Day sales

Mattresses with latex offer hot sleepers a naturally cooling solution, and luxury brand Saatva pair that with hotel-level comfort in their Latex Hybrid mattress. With our semi-exclusive link you can save $400 on all sizes of the Latex Hybrid mattress at Saatva this Presidents' Day, which is an excellent saving on a high quality bed.

Saatva produces the best mattress in the US right now, the Saatva Classic, and this natural latex alternative is arguably even better for hot sleepers who need a cooler mattress. Plus it is a hand tufted with GOLS-certified materials, boasting clean eco credentials.

If you're looking for a bed that marries exceptional temperature regulation with brilliant contouring and pressure relief in this month's Presidents' Day mattress sales, look no further. Here's why you should invest in the Saatva Latex Hybrid now...

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress

Was from: $1,699

Now from: $1,299

Saving: $400 at Saatva Mattress summary: Rivalling the best hybrid mattresses of the year, this mattress is crafted with hypoallergenic natural latex. What role does that play in a mattress? It provides support, pressure relief and breathability. Latex is responsive and elastic meaning it contours your joints and muscles, relieving pressure and providing support where you need it most, no matter your sleep position. However, it does have a medium-firm feel so we think it is best suited to back and combination sleepers. In terms of climate control, the latex provides airflow channels and the individually wrapped coils enhances ventilation. Plus the cover is made with organic cotton and wool which is naturally more breathable. The current sale cuts a queen size from $2,499 to $2,099 and you'll still benefit from Saatva's premium customer service — we're talking free White Glove delivery and lifetime warranty. Price history: The Saatva Presidents' Day sale has brought nearly all models in our #1 rated mattress suite to their lowest price, including the Latex Hybrid. Saatva mattress sales usually range between 12%-15% (when they run at all.) We've done the math and this means the current deal is better than 15% off if you're shopping a queen size or smaller, so snap them up while you can. Although you'll get a marginally bigger saving with a king size and above, the 15% off discounts are hard to predict. Our advice? It's not worth snoozing on the current Saatva sale no matter your bed size. Benefits: Free White Glove delivery | Lifetime warranty | 365-night trial

