Get rid of bed bugs for good with 20% off this Linenspa mattress encasement

Need to safeguard your new mattress from bed bugs? A zippered mattress encasement is the most effective solution. And, right now in the Presidents' Day sale, the Linenspa Zippered Mattress Encasement is 20% off at Amazon. This drops the MSRP of a queen size from $27.99 to $24.99, making it a budget buy and fantastic value.
If you've invested in the best mattress for your sleep, it's likely made from high-quality materials that you'll want to protect. While there may be a number of hacks to remove dust mites and bed bugs, the ideal and most effective way is to prevent any infestation from the outset with the best mattress protectors and encasements providing 360° coverage.
Not only will it protect your mattress, but it'll also help it last longer. The Presidents’ Day Bedding sale makes it a perfect time to invest in refreshing your bedroom. Here's why we think the Linenspa encasement deal is worth taking advantage of.
Linenspa Zippered Mattress Encasement
Was from: $19.99
Now from: $16.55
Saving up to: 20% on Amazon
Summary: The Linenspa is our top mattress protector in this year's guide thanks to its 360° coverage and bed bug protection. It will also keep your bed safe from spills and stains, as it's 100% waterproof. Made from lightweight soft-brushed polyester, this breathable mattress protector can easily be popped onto beds up to 12" deep. Unlike others in the market, which crinkle while you toss and turn, the Linenspa zippered encasement ensures a quiet uninterrupted sleep. When needed, you can throw this protector in the washing machine and dry it in the dryer, making it a low-maintenance purchase. In the Presidents' Day sale, it's 20% off at Amazon, bringing a queen size down to $24.99 ($27.99).
Price history: Linenspa offers discounts on its reasonably-priced and budget-friendly mattress protectors throughout the year during major sale events like Black Friday. This 20% off Presidents' Day mattress sale is a common deal offered by the brand, but we still think it's worth taking advantage of.
Benefits: 10-year warranty
Need something more cooling instead? Try this...
Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress protector: from $99 $69.30 at Brooklyn Bedding
If you're looking for something more luxurious and cooling, the Brooklyn Bedding mattress protector is the right pick. It's crafted from high-tech PE fibers which are soft, breathable and cool-to-touch. The noiseless water-resistant layer also provides protection from dust mites and bed bugs which means a cool, fresh sleep without any disruptions. Our tester particularly loved the cooling mattress protectors snug fit design with zero tugging or pulling while popping it on the bed. You can get this at 30% off for Presidents' Day which drops the price of a queen to $90.30 (was $129). Additional perks include 30-day returns and a 3-year warranty.
