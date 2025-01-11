Get 66% off this Nectar adjustable bed bundle and enjoy anti-gravity sleep
Get the Adjustable Comfort Premier Bundle complete with adjustable base, mattress and bedding starting from just $1,248
The official sale season may have passed but Nectar has dropped an epic deal on mattress bundles with their best-selling Adjustable Comfort Premier Bundle 66% off at Nectar, bringing the price for a queen size down to $1,398 from $3,916. That's a huge saving and one we think is well worth taking advantage of.
Included in this bundle is the Nectar Classic which features in this year's best mattress guide for all sleepers, thanks to its full-body cushioning, superior support and high-quality construction. As well as a top mattress, you'll get an adjustable bed frame that can be repositioned for ultimate comfort and bedding for a complete bedroom refresh.
While Nectar offers big discounts in its mattress sales throughout the year, this is certainly one worth taking notice of. Start the New Year right by investing in your sleep and upgrading your set up with this quality adjustable bundle.
Adjustable Comfort Premier Bundle
Was from: $3,017
Now from: $1,248
Saving: up to $3,537 at Nectar
Summary: The Adjustable Comfort Premier Bundle is the brand's bestselling option. It includes the top-rated Nectar Classic, our best memory foam mattress overall, and the Adjustable Comfort Premier Adjustable Base that allows head and foot elevation. With it, you'll also get a bedding set including sheets, pillows and mattress protector. The Nectar classic provides supportive cushioning for most types of sleepers, and you can read our full review on the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress to find out how it does this. The adjustable bed base has an indulgent soothing massage feature (with 3 intensities) in the bed base, bringing an added touch of luxury to your bed. It can be fully controlled via the app or a wireless remote with programmable memory. It's easy to operate with one-touch settings for TV recline, zero-gravity and back support, anti-snore, under-bed LED lighting and more. Right now, a queen size Adjustable Comfort Premier is $1,398 (was $3,916).
Benefits: Lifetime warranty | Extended insurance | Free shipping and returns
Price history: Nectar mattress sales occur throughout the year with an evergreen 50% discount applied to its mattresses. Despite seeing this 66% off discount on the adjustable bundle often, it doesn't mean it's not a good deal. In fact, we don't expect to see the price go any lower, so while there's no rush, you can rest assured this bundle sale is great value.
Looking for something else? Try this instead...
Nectar Foundation Bundle: from $1,932 $518 at Nectar
Need something more simple? This Foundation Bundle from Nectar might just be what you need. It includes the brand's high-quality upholstered foundation, bedding bundle with pillows, sheets and mattress protector and most importantly, any one Nectar mattress of your choice. Under the current deal a queen Nectar Classic bundle is $1,008 (was $2,793).
