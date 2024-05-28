Extended sale! Save $500 on Amerisleep’s cheapest memory foam mattress with free bed base and pillows

We'd never advise buying a new mattress purely because it's on sale — but saving hundreds of dollars on one of the best memory foam mattresses certainly can't hurt. Amerisleep's best memory foam mattress - the AS2 - is now a huge $500 cheaper, thanks to a new and extended Memorial Day mattress sale.

This means you can buy a queen size Amerisleep AS2 for just $1,049 at Amerisleep (was $1,549). Plus, Amerisleep will also throw in a bed foundation and two free pillows, which translates to a further up to $690. This is incredible value and one of the standout Memorial Day mattress sales of the season — and there's still time to shop it, but you'll have to act fast as this extended sale is due to end any day now.

Many of the year's best mattresses are memory foam, and the Amerisleep AS2 is one of the best-selling beds in America, thanks to its fiberglass free and non toxic construction, outstanding pressure relief for back pain sufferers and reliable temperature regulation. You'll also get a 100 night sleep trial, 20 year warranty and free and fast shipping. Let's take a closer look at this deal...

Amerisleep AS2 mattress Was: From $1,299

Now: From $799

Saving: $5000 + free bed base and pillows



Summary: The Amerisleep AS3 is one of our best memory foam mattresses. Its sister bed, the AS2, has been crafted specifically to promote healthy spine alignment and is also available as a hybrid. Like all the company’s mattresses, the AS2 contains Bio-Pur, Amerisleep’s very own memory foam. Offering responsive support and impressive cooling technology, this eco-friendly mattress will help you to get the rest you need and deserve. It’s available in seven sizes, too, so you should be able to find one to match your needs and bedroom space. Price history: Amerisleep's $500 off of all mattresses is incredible value and even tops the level of saving last seen during February Presidents' Day sales and Black Friday 2023 when this bed was discounted by $450. If you've been waiting for the best time to buy the Amerisleep AS2 - this is it. Benefits: Free shipping and returns, 100-night sleep trial, 20-year warranty

