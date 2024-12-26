Casper after Christmas sale boasts its biggest discount on clearance mattresses yet — here are the 3 deals you can't miss

Casper's after Christmas mattress sale cuts 20% off its current lineup — but in my opinion, the clearance section is where you want to be. Right now, Casper clearance mattresses are 50% off at Casper, with prices starting at $124.50. That includes the premium Casper Wave Hybrid Snow, which has dropped to as low as $1,297.50 for a twin and is at the best price I've seen for it.

Clearance sales offer a fantastic opportunity to snag the best mattresses from yesteryear at super low prices. However, you'll need to be aware of the caveats. Returns aren’t allowed, and some clearance mattresses may not include Casper's standard 10-year warranty. Sizes are extremely limited in some cases, as well.

This Casper clearance sale has quite the selection this time around, so I’m sharing the top three deals that I think are worth your attention and hard-earned cash. You'll want to hurry, though, because prices and stock are unlikely to last...

Top 3 clearance deals in Casper's after Christmas mattress sale

1. Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress: was from $2,495 now from $1,297.50 at Casper What it is: Released in 2021 and discontinued at the start of 2024, the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow was once the brand's top-of-the-line cooling mattress. Comprised of six layers, it features an iteration of the Snow Technology present in Casper's current cooling models, including graphite HeatDelete bands and a cover infused with phase change materials. For pain relief and proper alignment, there's a zoned memory foam layer that's firmer in the middle plus a series of ergonomic gel pods. Learn more about it in my Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress review. Why it's a great deal: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow. After 50% off the MSRP, a queen-size is now $1,797.50 (was $3,595). It's also much firmer (and a lot cheaper) than its successor, the Casper Snow Max, so if you're a strict back or stomach sleeper, you'll get on better with the Casper Wave Hybrid Snow. Benefits: 10-year warranty | free shipping

2. Casper King Essential Foam Mattress: was $574 now $287 at Casper What it is: This memory foam mattress has a simple three-layer design that provides 'support, breathability, and bounce,' according to the brand. The Casper Essential has gone through a few evolutions since its release in 2017, culminating in the Casper One. Expect the Casper Essential to skew medium, which is softer than the medium-firm feel of The One. Thus, if you're a side sleeper or have a smaller build, the Casper Essential should feel just right to you. However, beware if you naturally sleep hot, as the foam layers may still trap heat. Why it's a great deal: If you're looking for one of the best cheap mattresses from a reputable brand, then here it is. Granted it only comes in a king or California king, but if you need a mattress for your main bedroom in a pinch or want to update a guestroom without spending too much, this deal is hard to beat. The previous all-time low we tracked nearly a year ago was $397.50. Benefits: Free shipping; warranty terms unclear