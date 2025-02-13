Buy a queen Tempur-Pedic mattress topper for just $249 at Amazon in huge Presidents' Day rival deal

If you've been looking for the right time to add boost your bed's overall comfort with a Tempur-Pedic mattress topper, this is it. Right now, you can buy a queen Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper for $249 at Amazon (was $419).

If you sleep hot, you can add a cooling mattress topper to your bed for up to 55% off in a rival Amazon Tempur-Pedic Presidents' Day sale. The Tempur-Adapt earned the top spot on our best mattress toppers list, thanks in part to its luxe Tempur- material that provides outstanding pressure relief.

If you're thinking of buying a new mattress, the Presidents' Day mattress sales are underway, and we're already seeing deep discounts from our favorite brands. But if it's a mattress topper you're after, this could be the deal for you.

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper

Was from: $299

Now from: $171

Saving: Up to 53% at Amazon Summary: The Tempur-Adapt is our highly recommended mattress topper for good reason. Its Luxe Tempur feel adds incredible softness to your bed, contouring around your body and cradling your joints. Its NASA-developed technology is world-renowned for its incredible comfort and is sure to make your bed feel much more inviting. Right now it's heavily discounted at Amazon, but the discounts vary by size and model. The best discount is on a queen, which is $198.49 (was $419), a huge saving of 53%. Price history: Tempur-Pedic runs a regular 40% off sale with the code TOPPERS40, but this discount goes beyond that in certain sizes, with savings going up to 55%. If you need a smaller size though, its worth checking Amazon's price against the one offered directly from the Tempur-Pedic online store to see which is the better deal. Benefits: Limited warranty

Hot sleeper? Try this cooling mattress topper instead...