Bought a new bed this Labor Day? You need a mattress protector — 5 deals to shop ASAP

Labor Day is here, with many mattress brands slashing prices on their best selling beds in celebration of the end of summer holiday. If you’re already bought a new bed (and if you haven’t, now really is your last chance), there’s one more purchase you need to make ASAP — a mattress protector.

Our guide to the best mattress of the year spans top-rated beds for all budgets and sleep needs, with many models also boasting hypoallergenic credentials to keep your bed nice and fresh. However, without a decent mattress protector, even the best beds will become stained and grubby over time.



To help, we’ve rounded up five of the best deals on mattress protectors in today’s Labor Day mattress sales , so you can keep your new purchase in tip top condition for as long as possible. Let’s take a look.

5 mattress protector deals in today’s Labor Day sales

1. Nolah GlacioTex™ Cooling Mattress Protector: Was from $179 , now from $79

Like the best cooling mattresses , this topper uses GlacioTex fibres that can dissipate heat and draw it away from your body, resulting in a more comfortable night’s sleep. It’s also waterproof and durable, so you can protect your mattress from everyday usage, spills, and sweat. You can now save $110 on this protector in this year’s Nolah Labor Day sales, making a queen size $99 (was $209). This mattress protector will fit over any mattress up to 15” thick, and you’ll get free shipping and a year-long warranty.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector: Was from $99 , now from $69.30

We’ve rated Brooklyn Bedding’s Luxury Cooling Mattress Protector as the best mattress protector for hot sleepers, because of its high-tech PE fibres that are designed to prevent you from overheating. Alongside this, the hypoallergenic, super-soft material will not only feel luxurious, but will help prevent allergens like dust mites from getting to your mattress. It’s also water resistant, and in the Brooklyn Bedding Labor Day sales , you can now get 30% off, making a queen size $90.30 (was $129). With a purchase, you can expect a 3-year warranty and free shipping.

3. Bear Protector: was from $100 , now from $40

The Bear Mattress Protector is now an impressive 60% off, and for what you get, we think it’s a great deal. The protector uses HeiQ technology, which creates a waterproof barrier around your mattress, meaning you won’t have to worry about spills, stains, and sweat. The fabric is breathable, wicking moisture away and creating a cooling effect, which helps to prevent bacteria build up, while it also protects from allergens like dust mites. Right now, a queen size is $44 (was $110), however all sales are final, meaning Bear will not accept returns or exchanges. Although, you can still expect great perks like free shipping and a generous 10-year warranty.

4. Helix GlacioTex™ Mattress Protector: Was from $248.75 , now from $181.59

The Helix GlacioTex Mattress Protector has a cool-to-touch fabric, meaning anytime you get in bed, you can expect a refreshing feel as soon as you’re under the covers. The fabric also has high thermal conductivity, meaning your body heat will be drawn away from you, enhancing the cooling effect. The 50/50 blend of polyester and polyethylene is designed to protect your mattress from allergens, bacteria and dust mites. The Helix Labor Day sale is offering 25% off sitewide, but with out exclusive discount code: TOMS27, you can get 27% off, taking a queen size mattress protector down to $218.09 (was $298.75) and you’ll get free shipping, a 100-night trial, and a 1-year limited warranty.

5. Leesa Waterproof Mattress Protector: Was from $79 , now from $59

Many people assume a waterproof mattress protector will be loud and uncomfortable to sleep on, but the Leesa Waterproof Mattress Protector is designed to be so lightweight that you’ll barely know it’s there. It’s breathable and easy-to-wash fabric means you can throw it in the wash whenever you need. Alongside this, it boasts hypoallergenic protection to prevent bacteria, allergens and dust mites. This protector is a great option if you have young children or pets regularly on your bed. Today’s Labor Day sales brings a queen size down to $66 (was $89). Some perks include a 1-year warranty, a 30-day trial period, and free shipping.

Can mattress protectors prevent bed bugs?

Mattress protectors, especially those made with hypoallergenic material, can offer some protection against bed bugs. However, because they only cover the top and sides of the mattress, it leaves the bottom exposed. So, if you do have an infestation, they will likely be able to access your mattress.

If you want full protection, then a mattress encasement can be your answer. These are covers that zip over your full mattress, meaning no bed bugs will be able to get through.