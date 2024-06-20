Are Saatva beds worth it? I'm a mattress tester, here's what I think

Saatva is one of the most popular mattress brands in the US, making a range of luxury beds to suit different sleeping styles. But when shopping in between sales, can come with a pretty premium price tag,. So you might be wondering - are Saatva mattresses worth the money?

Having tested it for a more than a year, we deem the Saatva Classic to be the best mattress in the world right now. However, Saatva are more than just the classic, with eight adult mattresses in total within their impressive sleep suite.

So let's take a closer look at the Saatva mattress range, along with how much you can expect to pay for one. As an experienced mattress tester, I’ve also picked out my favorites, so keep an eye out to see if any are discounted in the upcoming 4th of July mattress sales.

What is a Saatva mattress?

Saatva was founded in 2010, making its handcrafted mattresses in the US, using eco-friendly and high-quality materials. Saatva’s luxury range of beds contains eight adult mattresses in total, with a mix of hybrids, memory foam and even one of the best smart mattresses . You’ll also find mattresses for children and a pet bed with micro-coils. For an in-depth look at each mattress, take a look at our guide to the best Saatva mattresses for more info on each one.

One of the key selling points is that many of Saatva’s mattresses have the option to customize the firmness or are dual sided to cover different sleeping styles. You’ll also find a small range of pillows, toppers, beds and bedding to complete the look if you so choose.

Who would benefit from a Saatva mattress?

The joy of the Saatva range of mattresses is that there’s a bed to suit every type of sleeper. The standout mattress in the range is the Saatva Classic , a luxury hybrid innerspring that comes in three firmness ratings (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm) to suit all sleeping styles. Offering exceptional pressure relief, it’s our top pick of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy. For heavier bodies, Saatva make one of the best mattresses for heavy people with the Saatva HD

Saatva also make the Saatva RX, which is the best mattress for back pain sufferers and particularly suited to those with chronic back pain and joint disorders. Prefer memory foam? The Saatva Loam & Leaf is one of the best memory foam mattresses available, with plenty of motion isolation and enhanced lumbar support. There’s also the slightly cheaper cooling Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, with great airflow for hot sleepers and the Saatva Contour5, a luxurious memory foam mattress available in two firmness options.

For those operating with a bigger budget, the Saatva Solaire Adjustable Mattress is the brand’s most expensive option, featuring 50 different firmness levels (yes, really) to choose from on either side of the bed.

Finally, there are two latex options. The Saatva Latex Hybrid is a naturally cooling mattress, made with natural Talalay latex (you’ll often find this in the best cooling mattresses), while the Saatva Zenhaven is two-sided so you can flip it according to your sleeping preferences.

How much does a Saatva mattress cost on average?

Saatva mattresses all sit in the luxury price bracket, even if you pick one up with a discount. MSRP on the mattresses has steadily increased due to inflation but, regardless of this, I still think Saatva mattresses are well worth the investment. They are considerably more affordable than many of the best luxury mattresses and come with a host of extras.

The Saatva Classic is the brand’s most popular option, with prices starting at $1,395 for a twin. But there’s usually between 12-15% off MSRP, so you could pay as little as $1,781 for a queen (MSRP $2,095), with prices falling to $1,695 during major sale events.

The brand’s cheapest adult mattress is the Memory Foam Hybrid, starting at $1,101 MSRP. Again though, regular offers will take this price down, with a queen at $1,569 as opposed to the MSRP of $1,845.

At the other end of the scale is the Solaire adjustable mattress, which starts at $3,295 for a twin XL (there’s no twin option for this mattress) and goes all the way up to $6,590 for a split Cal king. Of course, with percentage discounts, you can save a huge amount on this mattress, with a queen at $3,821 compared to the MSRP of $4,495.

3 Best Saatva Mattress Deals to shop today

1. Saatva Classic Mattress: From $1,395 $1,186 at Saatva

Saatva’s most popular mattress, the Saatva Classic offers customizable firmness, exceptional pressure relief and a luxury, breathable finish that will suit all sleeping styles. There’s currently 15% off on all sizes, which means you can pick up a queen for $1,781 – a $314 drop on the MSRP of $2,095.

2. Saatva Loom & Leaf Mattress: From $1,595 $1,356 at Saatva

One of our favorite memory foam mattresses, the Loom & Loaf offers superb motion isolation along with deep pressure and back pain relief to all sleeping styles. Hot sleepers should probably avoid it though, as it does retain a little heat. Currently a queen mattress is on sale for $2,036, down from the MSRP of $2,395.

3. Saatva RX Mattress: From $1,995 $1,696 at Saatva

The Saatva RX is specifically designed for sleepers with chronic or serious back and joint pain, delivering a perfect blend of firm support and cushioning pressure relief. It’s one of Saatva’s more expensive options, but I think it’s well worth the investment for its pain relieving qualities. You can currently pick up a queen for $2,801, down from the MSRP of $3,295.

How long does a Saatva mattress last?

Depending on the type of mattress you have, we recommend replacing your mattress every seven to 10 years. However, Saatva expect its beds to last far longer, as all mattresses come with a lifetime warranty. I wouldn’t expect any mattress to last an entire lifetime, but this does mean that you can expect a Saatva to be repaired and / or replaced if anything major goes wrong with it.

These are high-quality beds made with premium materials, but even the best mattresses will eventually be subject to some sagging and dipping. Still, the addition of a 365-night trial with every Saatva will give you plenty of time to see how the mattress is bedding in.

Are Saatva mattresses worth buying?

The benefits of a Saatva mattress...

✅ Customizable options: Many of Saatva’s mattresses are available with customizable firmness options or are double-sided to allow sleepers to pick the best mattress for their own sleeping style.

✅ Pain management: Saatva make some of the best mattresses on the market for back and joint pain sufferers, along with options for those suffering with chronic conditions. The enhanced lumbar support in the mattresses does an exceptional job of easing aches and pains.

✅ Generous benefits: Buying a Saatva mattress comes with incredibly generous benefits, such as free White Glove Delivery (including old mattress removal), a lifetime warranty and a 365 night sleep trial.

The drawbacks of a Saatva mattress...

❌ Premium price: Even the cheapest Saatva is well into the luxury price bracket and, while I do think they are worth the investment, there’s no getting away from the fact a Saatva mattress is expensive.

❌ Return fee: Considering how expensive Saatva mattresses are, the addition of a $99 fee if you want to return one does seem a little unreasonable.

❌ Motion isolation: Some Saatva mattresses can be a little weak on motion isolation, as they contain very little foam to help reduce motion transfer. However, this is only really an issue if you're a very restless sleeper who shares a bed.