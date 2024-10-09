Save up to 50% on these REI Anti-Prime Day sneaker deals — including HOKA, Merrell, Adidas, Salomon and Asics

Still trying to find the best Prime Day deals ? If you're in the market for some of the best sneaker deals this 2024 Prime Day, you don't have to look on Amazon. REI is one of my favorite outdoor gear sites that sells some of my trusted hiking gear essentials, such as Merrell sneakers and HOKA sneakers.

My personal favorite of deal is the Salomon Speedcross 6 for $107 at REI, down from $145. Amazon's price is higher at $125, so you know this REI deal is beating Amazon at its own game. The color choices are gorgeous — usually discounted options are the more garish color palettes, but these mauve and lilac styles are seriously beautiful.

If you're looking for sneakers to wear around the city, check out the HOKA Transport sneakers, which are nicely understated with Vibram soles for all-day wear. Here's the best anti-Prime Day sneaker deals right now.

About the Author

Erin Bashford Staff Writer Erin Bashford is a long-time outdoor enthusiast. She has summited Mount Fuji in Japan wearing her Patagonia Torrentshell 3L jacket, Patagonia R1 fleece, Tsunami waterproof pants, and Merrell Accentor Sport hiking boots. In less thrilling but still wonderful pursuits, she has hiked mountains in the U.K.'s Peak District, Lake District, Snowdonia, and across the Pennine Way.

Best sneaker deals

Adidas Web BOOST Road-Running Shoes - Men's: was $160 now $111 @ REI

These super cool running shoes for men are still available in every single size. They have a Spiderman vibe with the red, white, and black webbing style, and the bouncy Web BOOST sole will help you reach your running PRs!

Asics GEL-Kayano 30 Sneakers - Women's: was $160 now $100 @ REI

These simple black sneakers are available in all sizes still and just black, which makes them incredibly versatile. They're designed to be road running shoes, but the bouncy sole means they might add a bit of spring to your step while doing errands!

HOKA Challenger 7 Trail-Running Shoes - Men's: was $145 now $116 @ REI

These striking men's running shoes are gorgeous. The only sale color right now is this beautiful coral style, but why would you choose anything else when this is already the best? I personally own HOKAs and I love the bouncy soles and supreme comfort, so these are definitely worth a look.

HOKA Transport Shoes - Women's: was $150 now $119 @ REI

These simple women's shoes from HOKA are for those casual days where you still want to look cool. The Vibram soles mean every step will be super bouncy and comfortable, ideal for running errands in the city or short walks. They're available in this cool muted gray tone only.

Salomon Thundercross Shoes - Women's: was $140 now $105 @ REI

I didn't think I'd see a pair of Salomon sneakers on sale at REI this Prime Day. These Thundercross sneakers are only available discounted in this vibey blue shade. I've seen celebrities wearing Salomon sneakers loads this summer, so this brand is definitely trendy right now.

Merrell Moab Speed Zip Gore-Tex Shoes - Women's: was $179 now $89 @ REI

I'm sorry, but how cool are these sneakers? I thought the Moab 3 were my favorite Merrell sneakers but these are so gorgeous, I might have to change that. The Moab Speed Zip are Gore-Tex, too, so even if you're walking across sodden ground, your feed should stay nice and dry.

Salomon Speedcross 6 Shoes - Women's: was $145 now $107 @ REI

These beautiful sneakers from Salmon are discounted in the purple and lilac/yellow styles. I think these sneakers are so trendy, perfectly gorpcore while being practical, too. The upper is made from recycling plastic bottles, too!