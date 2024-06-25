REI summer gear sale — 7 outdoor adventure deals I'd buy right now starting at $6

It’s officially summertime and the outdoors are calling. To help get you geared up and ready to hit the trails, mountains, rivers, streams or wherever else you may trek, here are seven of my favorite summer adventure items from REI. All are deeply discounted right now as part of the REI 4th of July sales event.

Starting at just $6, you can snag this lightweight, high-capacity trail-ready REI water bottle . Or, for $24, grab my favorite super-soft, sweat-wicking REI Sahara T-shirt . It's just as well suited for strenuous wilderness activities as it is for lounging in the sun; it’s also my go-to tee for travel. Find these two deals and many more below.

REI summer gear sale

REI Purist Water Bottle: was $9 now $6 @ REI

This squishy, featherweight water bottle is made for cycling but is also a great option for short day hikes. It has a volume of 22 ounces, is BPA-free, top-rack dishwasher safe and guaranteed to be leakproof. The exterior sports a fly REI diamond logo while the inside is treated with silicon dioxide to prevent odors, mold and mildew.

CamelBak Insulated Stainless-Steel Water Bottle: was $30 now $14 @ REI

If you prefer your beverages chilled and don't mind packing a little extra weight, the CamelBak Stainless-Steel Water Bottle is another well-priced choice with 25 ounces of capacity and a stylish, strawberry red paint job. Vacuum-sealed double-wall insulation keeps beverages cold for up to 28 hours and a built-in bite valve makes for easy sipping without leaks. This one is also dishwasher safe.

REI Sahara T-Shirt: was $34 now $24 @ REI

I am, no joke, wearing this exact t-shirt right now. This deal is on the Blue Nights Heather color with plenty of sizes to choose from. These have recently become my favorite option for hitting the great outdoors in (also, hanging around the house) because they are outrageously comfy, stretchy, sweat-wicking and odor-resistant. They also offer UPF 30 sun protection and look chic; what more could you want out of a tee?

REI Trailmade Rain Jacket (men's): was $69 now $34 @ REI

Okay, this one is a no-brainer if you're in the market for lightweight, packable wet-weather protection that will serve you well all summer long and beyond. This one weighs just 14 ounces and features two layers of waterproof material, an adjustable hood, zippered hand pockets and a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) treatment for good measure.

REI Trailmade Rain Jacket (women's): was $69 now $34 @ REI

Women can get in on the Trailmade Jacket deal too. After all, a rain shell this capable for under $40 is nothing short of a steal. The lady's version weighs a little less than the men's at 12 ounces but offers all the same bells and whistles. There are also plenty of styles and sizes to select from.

Eno DoubleNest Hammock: was $74 now $49 @ REI

This easy-packing hammock is designed for two people to enjoy, and even though it weighs just 19 ounces and packs down to the size of a water bottle, the DoubleNest is rated to hold up to 400 pounds and is a generous 9.5 feet long. The deal includes all the mounting hardware needed to quickly get set up and start lounging.

REI Flexlite Camp Chair: was $79 now $55 @ REI

On the topic of lightweight outdoor comfort, REI's Flexlite Camp Chair is an affordable alternative to the Helinox Chair Zero and a great addition to any campsite, tailgate or outdoor hang. It can be set up in seconds, weighs just under two pounds and supports up to 250 pounds. Choose from Berry Blue and Olive Green.

