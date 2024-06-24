Hurry! Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale at Amazon — save $80 on one of our favorite smartwatches

When it comes to wearable technology, there's one smartwatch that emerges not only as one of our personal favorites but also as the epitome of style, sport and function. Enter the Apple Watch Ultra 2, a timepiece that stands out for its impressive features and refined aesthetics, which is why it's also one of the most expensive Apple Watches — except if you snag it today.

You can currently get the Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $719 on Amazon — just $4 shy of its all-time low price. Although the watch still has a considerable price tag, it's $80 cheaper than it's usual price and one of the best Apple Watch deals around.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $719 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is currently discounted to $719 on Amazon, which is just $4 shy of its all-time low price. Its impressive new features include a handy double-tap feature, a brighter 3,000-nit display, and a faster S9 chip. According to Apple, it's 25% more efficient, built on 5.6 billion transistors with 30% faster GPU animations and 4-core neural engines that enable machine learning twice as fast. It's also constructed with 95% recycled titanium, offering a new modular face (49mm) that is carbon neutral-certified.

According to our review, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was named one of the best Apple Watches in 2024, specifically the best Apple Watch for athletes. Its bigger and brighter display is ideal for anyone who is doing some serious training. Whether you're preparing for a marathon, triathlon or 5K, this device will be your trusty sidekick. It also boasts 36 hours of battery life with normal use and 72 hours in low power mode, the best battery life of any Apple Watch.

The Amazon Apple Watch deal applies to the Titanium case with several different band options, so you won't have to settle for a style you don't love. However, at this price, the watches are flying off the shelves, so you may have to sift through the sizing options to find the right fit.

Even with $80 off, we understand that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 priced at $719 is still a huge investment. But if you've had your eye on the device and are wondering whether or not to snatch it up, this is one of the best deals we've ever seen on the market. Our recommendation: go for it while the offer still stands!