My first golf push cart is on sale for $81 and it's a perfect Father's Day gift

Golf is not always thought of as a sport that requires a great deal of exercise to enjoy. However, a quick way to turn golf into a more physically demanding sport is by walking the course. You'll burn plenty of calories walking around your favorite local golf course, and you'll have more time to enjoy the beauty offered by the course.

You can make walking the golf course a lot more pleasant by using a push cart. Instead of carrying your clubs around on your shoulder, a push cart allows you to move them as you would a grocery cart or baby stroller. It's a lot easier on the back.

If you're considering a golf push cart, the Caddytek CaddyLite 11.5 V3 model is currently on sale for $81 at Amazon. It normally goes for $149, so this is a sizable discount. This exact model was the first push cart I ever purchased, and it served me well for a few years.

Caddytek CaddyLite 11.5 V3: was $149 now $81 @ Amazon

The Caddytek CaddyLite 11.5 V3 is the first push cart I purchased when I got into golf. I used it for a couple of seasons before upgrading to a fancier one and giving the Caddytek to my partner (she still uses it and loves it). It has all the features you need at a much lower price than models from brands like Sun Mountain and Bag Boy. Between the extra storage, umbrella holder, and easily foldable design, you can't go wrong with this cart for $81.

There are plenty of features that put the Caddytek in line with other, more expensive models. Many cheaper push carts only have three wheels, forcing you to keep the front held off the ground all the time. Despite the low price, this one offers all three wheels for more effortless mobility.

It's also foldable, so it won't take up much room in your car. It doesn't collapse quite as small as some of the more expensive models, but I'm currently able to fit it, as well as another push cart and two golf bags in the trunk of a Hyundai Sonata.

My only real gripe, the reason I ultimately upgraded to a more expensive part (besides offering this one to my girlfriend so she could walk too), is the foot brake. While it does the job just fine, I always hated kicking my leg under the bag to hold the cart in place. I prefer a hand brake, as it's easier to use, especially considering how many hills are on courses in Connecticut. If you live in a flatter area where the brake is less important, this will be a non-issue, but it's something to note.

Minor gripes aside, I have no problem recommending this push cart to golfers of all skill levels who want to turn the game they love into a more fitness-focused sport.