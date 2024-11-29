I'm a fitness editor and this Black Friday yoga app deal is one of the best I've seen — only $79 for a 12-month membership

Yoga is a great way to develop a connection with your body and get the physical benefits like improved mobility and flexibility. The most common way to practice is to join a class, but it's not always easy to find a local studio.

Mine never reopened after the pandemic, so I've used workout apps like Alo Move to fill this space, joining virtual classes at home and while traveling to keep my body moving and mind on the present moment. But it's rare to find a Black Friday yoga app deal as good as this one.

Right now, Alo Moves has dropped the price of its annual membership to just $79 for Black Friday. That's the same as three in-person studio classes for a year's access to the brand's library of over 1,000 yoga and strength classes.

Alo Moves 12-month membership: was $129 now $79 at alomoves.com Alo Moves has over 4,000 classes led by a team of more than 70 instructors and yoga teachers. Some are live, most are on-demand for you to join whenever you like. The app has beginner-friendly programs for if you're just starting, and can help advance your practice with more challenging sessions. This deal saves you $50 on the annual price, but you can also save 10% on a six-month membership right now with this Black Friday deal.

Alo Moves has been one of my favorite yoga apps for the past few years. I used to practice at a local studio, but that closed during the pandemic, so I switched to virtual classes with Alo, using them at home and while on vacation.

I use Centr for my weights and strength training, and the app has some mindfulness and yoga sessions, but the focus is on building muscle. Alo Moves has a similar approach the opposite way around, prioritizing yoga, meditation and Pilates with core and strength workouts available when you're in the mood.

There's an app for iPhone and Android, or you can access the classes in your browser. I installed the app before a vacation last year and downloaded several sessions, across all types of yoga, for offline playback and I'd do these in the mornings before getting on with my day.

For the most part, you don't need any equipment — a yoga mat can help — so you can do a session whenever you have a spare 5-30 minutes. Some classes need light weights or resistance bands (helpfully, the best resistance bands are also pretty portable and affordable).

If you want to check out the sorts of classes you can expect before you sign up, we've previously covered Alo Moves' 20-minute full-body Pilates workout, the brand's 10-minute yoga class and I tried the app's 10-minute walking meditation.