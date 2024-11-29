I'm a fitness editor and this Black Friday yoga app deal is one of the best I've seen — only $79 for a 12-month membership

Deals
By
published

$50 off an annual plan, 10% off a six-month membership only this weekend

Two people practicing yoga using the Alo Moves app
(Image credit: Alo Moves)

Yoga is a great way to develop a connection with your body and get the physical benefits like improved mobility and flexibility. The most common way to practice is to join a class, but it's not always easy to find a local studio.

Mine never reopened after the pandemic, so I've used workout apps like Alo Move to fill this space, joining virtual classes at home and while traveling to keep my body moving and mind on the present moment. But it's rare to find a Black Friday yoga app deal as good as this one.

Right now, Alo Moves has dropped the price of its annual membership to just $79 for Black Friday. That's the same as three in-person studio classes for a year's access to the brand's library of over 1,000 yoga and strength classes.

Alo Moves 12-month membership
Alo Moves 12-month membership: was $129 now $79 at alomoves.com

Alo Moves has over 4,000 classes led by a team of more than 70 instructors and yoga teachers. Some are live, most are on-demand for you to join whenever you like. The app has beginner-friendly programs for if you're just starting, and can help advance your practice with more challenging sessions. This deal saves you $50 on the annual price, but you can also save 10% on a six-month membership right now with this Black Friday deal.

View Deal

Alo Moves has been one of my favorite yoga apps for the past few years. I used to practice at a local studio, but that closed during the pandemic, so I switched to virtual classes with Alo, using them at home and while on vacation.

I use Centr for my weights and strength training, and the app has some mindfulness and yoga sessions, but the focus is on building muscle. Alo Moves has a similar approach the opposite way around, prioritizing yoga, meditation and Pilates with core and strength workouts available when you're in the mood.

There's an app for iPhone and Android, or you can access the classes in your browser. I installed the app before a vacation last year and downloaded several sessions, across all types of yoga, for offline playback and I'd do these in the mornings before getting on with my day.

For the most part, you don't need any equipment — a yoga mat can help — so you can do a session whenever you have a spare 5-30 minutes. Some classes need light weights or resistance bands (helpfully, the best resistance bands are also pretty portable and affordable).

If you want to check out the sorts of classes you can expect before you sign up, we've previously covered Alo Moves' 20-minute full-body Pilates workout, the brand's 10-minute yoga class and I tried the app's 10-minute walking meditation.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Yoga Mats
Colour
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 163 deals
Filters
Arrow
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
1
Gaiam Yoga Mat Premium Print...
Amazon
$34.99
View Deal
Low Stock
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
2
Manduka PRO Lite Yoga Mat -...
Walmart
View Deal
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
3
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
REI.com
View Deal
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
4
Manduka Pro Yoga Mat
Backcountry.com
View Deal
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
5
manduka PRO Yoga Mat 85...
Zappos
View Deal
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
6
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat, Size...
DICK'S Sporting Goods
$138
View Deal
Manduka PRO Yoga Mat
Our Review
7
Manduka Green PRO Yoga Mat
SSENSE
View Deal
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
8
Gaiam Kids' Yoga Mat -...
Target
View Deal
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
9
Gaiam Stay-Put Yoga Mat...
CVS
View Deal
Gaiam Yoga Mat
Our Review
10
Gaiam Kids Yoga Mat Exercise...
Amazon
$21.99
View Deal
Load more deals
James Frew
James Frew
Fitness Editor

James is Tom's Guide's Fitness Editor, covering strength training workouts, cardio exercise, and accessible ways to improve your health and wellbeing.His interest in fitness started after being diagnosed with a chronic illness, and he began focusing on strengthening his core, taking regular walks around the city, and practicing meditation to manage the symptoms. He also invested in fitness trackers, home workout equipment, and yoga mats to find accessible ways to train without the gym.Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, James was the Fitness Editor at Fit&Well, where he covered beginner-friendly exercise routines, affordable ways to boost your wellbeing, and reviewed weights, rowing machines, and workout headphones.He believes that exercise should be something you enjoy doing, so appreciates the challenge of finding ways to incorporate it into everyday life through short muscle-building sessions, regular meditation, and early morning walks.