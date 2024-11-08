Huge Crocs Black Friday sale at Amazon — 15 deals I'd get now on clogs, sandals and more starting from $19

Black Friday deals will officially start in just a few weeks, and that means Black Friday Crocs deals. The holidays can be a stressful time, so make sure to nab some comfortable footwear for you or your loved ones with these early savings on Crocs.

Right now Amazon has a massive Crocs sale running from $19. Whether you want summer sandals or fur-lined clogs to keep your feet cozy, you're in luck here. In particular, the hugely popular Crocs Classic Clogs are on sale from $34.

Prices can vary based on your choice of size and color, so keep an eye out and check any different color options in your size to find the best deals. Also see our coverage of the top early Black Friday sales at Best Buy.

Best Crocs deals

Crocs Classic Holiday Lined Clogs: was $54 now from $19 @ Amazon

This is a huge chance to score a saving on some holiday Crocs. These clogs come in four different prints and have a soft, fuzzy lining.

Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now from $19 @ Amazon

Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Baya Graphic Clogs: was $54 now from $21 @ Amazon

These Crocs come in a range of graphic prints that draw the eye. You can choose between hearts, pine trees, cherries, camo and more.

Crocs Classic All Terrain Sandals: was $44 now from $29 @ Amazon

Take on any kind of terrain with ease by wearing these Crocs All Terrain Sandals. They come in a bunch of different colors and designs to match your mood, have molded footbeds to support your feet and an adjustable strap.

Crocs Mellow Clog: was $59 now from $29 @ Amazon

Crocs call this shoe their "recovery" clog thanks to the foot cupping and super foamy design of the shoe. Whether you need of a comfy pair of shoes to nurse your feet with after completing a marathon or a good slipper that is suitable for indoor and outdoor wear, the Mellow Clog is your guy.

Crocs Bayaband Clog: was $54 now from $30 @ Amazon

Some of the most iconic-looking Crocs, these clogs have a bright contrasting color band around the middle with the Crocs logo in pride of place. They also come in a bunch of cool color combos.

Crocs Adjustable Slip Resistant Clogs: was $54 now from $32 @ Amazon

If you need shoes with some extra traction, opt for these Crocs slip resistant clogs. As well as their tread soles, they also have an adjustable fabric strap to keep them securely on your feet.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Amazon

The Classic Crocs Clog is lightweight, offers Crocs' iconic comfort and has plenty of ventilation to keep your feet nice and breezy. They come in men's and women's sizes and boast a variety of colors to choose from.

Crocs Echo Slide: was $49 now from $34 @ Amazon

As if Crocs couldn't get any more comfortable, these Echo Slides just got a discount. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and feature a LiteRide deep footbed. The holes along the sides provide ventilation, or can be used to customize your shoes with Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Bubble Crush Clog: was $79 now from $35 @ Amazon

Looking to step things up a notch, both literally and figuratively? These Bubble Crush clogs will help you do just that by adding over 2 inches to your height. They also features an exaggerated rubber pod outsole for extra style and traction.

Crocs Classic Hiker Escape Clogs: was $64 now from $36 @ Amazon

Escape the tedium of daily life and get on the trail! These Crocs clogs have chunky platform with a jagged cut design on the sole. They're great for casual walks and relaxing at home.

Crocs Classic Platform Glitter Clog (Women's): was $64 now from $38 @ Amazon

This wonderful Crocs style adds height to elevate your look, as well as a touch of sparkle. Despite their chunky heel, they're still lightweight and comfortable to wear due to being made of Croslite foam. Four colors are available, including blue, pink and a gold/silver combo.

Crocs Crush Boot: was $79 now $39 @ Amazon

This unique Crocs style has seen an epic discount in certain sizes and colors. The Crush Boots have a 2-inch heel, with a cut that reaches just above the ankle. Plus, you can keep your pants from getting muddy by tucking them into the tall cuffs.

Crocs Disney Pixar Toy Story Classic Clogs: was $69 now from $48 @ Amazon

Crocs' classic style has been given some Pixar flair. There are two Toy Story designs up for grabs at a discount, inspired by Sherriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear. These are a must-have gift for any fans of animation in your life.