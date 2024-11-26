Black Friday resistance band deals you can’t resist – all under $50

Black Friday is the ultimate time to upgrade your fitness gear without breaking the bank, and this year, the best resistance bands are among the top steals for fitness enthusiasts. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your workout journey, resistance bands are an essential addition to your routine, offering versatility, portability, and a wide range of exercise options. From strength training to physical therapy, bands varying in resistance have become a go-to solution for effective, low-impact workouts at home or on the go.

This Black Friday, the competition is fierce among brands, with incredible deals on everything from basic sets to advanced resistance bands equipped with the latest technology. So whether you’re looking to build strength, improve flexibility, or recover from an injury, resistance bands offer a cost-effective, space-saving alternative to bulky gym equipment. Here’s a break down of the best Black Friday deals on resistance bands to help you find the perfect set for your fitness goals. Don’t miss out—these offers won’t last long!

Black Friday resistance band deals

Whatafit Resistance Bands: was $25 now $19 at Amazon Made from 100% natural latex, the different colors of these adjustable resistance bands make it easier to reach your goals. I like to double them for a little more impact. These are good for toning your arms, shoulders, chest, glutes, legs etc. Also comes with a convenient travel pouch so you can bring them to the gym, office, or when you travel. The door anchor included is an extra bonus. Now you can get these bands for 20% off for $19.99 (was $24.99).

Bodylastics Resistance Bands: was $50 now $37 at Amazon If you prefer tube resistance bands, you're in luck because this set comes in 5 different resistance levels 3lb, 5lb, 8lb, 13lb, 19lb, offering a total of 96lbs stackable resistance. Plus, with the company's proprietary "Snap Reduction" technology, you can feel better about high-impact resistance training.

Now you can get these bands for 26% off for $36.95 (was $49.95).

Rosapoar Resistance Bands: was $38 now $27 at Amazon You'll get 5 pull up bands and a carrying bag with this bundle. Plus, you'll get a workout guide to help get you started and discover new ways to get the maximum use from your bands. Color-coded so you can easily tell the resistance apart, these exercise bands can be used to perform rows, pulls, raises, and fly workout sets to exercise your arms, back, hips, legs, chest, and abdominal region. Now you can get these bands for 29% off for $26.99 (was $37.99).

HPYGN Resistance Bands: was $40 now $32 at Amazon Known as the world's first 300lbs resistance band bundle, these fitness bands offer 6 different resistance levels. These bands are idea for heavy lifters and those who want to do more than what typical resistance brands can do. Add these to the mix for your strength training or when you want to lift heavy without the bulk of weights. Now you can get these bands for 20% off for $31.98 (was $39.97).

Ziva Resistance Bands: was DZD 45 now DZD 35 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Durable elastic and TPR rubber, you can level up your game at your own pace. This 10-piece set delivers resistance from 10 lbs. to 40 lbs. and are stackable for even more resistance. Grab a few or use them all for a satisfying strength training workout. Now you can get these bands for 22% off for $34.98 (was $44.99).

TRX Resistance Bands: was $55 now $39 at TRX Training From the brand that knows bodyweight training, these full-length bands are ideal for full-body training on the go. Stretchy and durable, these bands are idea for a low-impact resistance workout. They are also great for post-workout stretching.

Now you can get these bands for 30% off for $38.47 (was $54.95).