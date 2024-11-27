These are my 7 favorite Black Friday dash cam deals — with up to 50% off

I’m always telling car owners that they need to install one of the best dash cams in their car. And with Black Friday sales rolling out, now is the perfect time to pick one up at a discount.

Plus, odds are spending a little bit of money now will save you from any incidents where it’s your word against theirs — which would otherwise see your insurance premiums skyrocket. Suddenly $100 on a dash cam that’ll last you for years isn’t such a bad idea. The good news is that dash cams are easy to install yourself, and a lot of them are pretty inexpensive.

But, like many things, the more expensive models have a lot more to offer. Thankfully, Black Friday sales are seeing a bunch of those cameras get generous price cuts. For example, right now the Nextbase iQ 4K, is $200 off at Best Buy. You can also pick up the Nextbase Piqo 2K for $99 at Best Buy, while the super-compact Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2 has the same $99 price at Amazon — plus some safety features unique to Garmin cameras.

Here are our picks for the best Black Friday dash cam deals available right now.

7 best Black Friday dash cam deals

Miofive S1: was $79 now $67 at Amazon If you want a dash cam that's small and records in 4K, but you don't have a lot to spend, then the Miofive S1 is your best option. This dash cam can give you high resolution video and all the usual dash cam features like parking mode and automatic collision detection — all for a great price.

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2: was $129 now $99 at Amazon It's a few years old now, and recently replaced by the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3, but this is still a great compact dash cam. It's so small, in fact, that you won't even know it's there sometimes. Plus, it records great quality 1080p video, offers a live view and cloud storage, as well as built-in parking protections.

Nextbase Piqo 2K: was $149 now $99 at Best Buy The Nextbase Piqo is brand new, but it's already $50 off for Black Friday. offering crisp 2k video recording, a livestreaming Witness mode, Emergency SOS and customizable location alerts, it's got a whole bunch of smart Nextbase features in an incredibly-affordable package.

Rove R2-4K Dual: was $199 now $112 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap 4K dash cam with a rear view thrown in, then Rove's R2-4K dual is a solid option. it struggles with night vision but for the most part it's a easy-to-use dash cam that offers clear video throughout the day. Plus, its $80 off for Black Friday, with a 128GB microSD card thrown in.