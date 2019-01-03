You Can Finally Buy Vuzix’s AR Glasses (For a Measly $999)

Vuzix's highly anticipated augmented-reality smart glasses are finally hitting shelves.

(Image credit: Vuzix)

The company has announced that its Blade glasses are now available for $999. You can buy them now on the Vuzix website.

"The purchase price will give you immediate access to the Vuzix Blade Developer Center including product documentation, support forums, sample code examples and downloads," Vuzix's website reads.

The Vuzix Blade was unveiled at CES 2018. When you're wearing it, you'll see a virtual, full-color display in front of your eyes. Like Google Glass did, the Blade projects your phone's notifications and some limited apps, including a few games and a karaoke challenge.

The company also expects that the device could be used to run 3D simulation apps similar to those you'd use with a HoloLens. And, you can control everything with Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

The Blade recently won a CES 2019 innovation award for outstanding design and the company will be using it to teach attendees to golf at CES 2019.

That said, while these uses are nifty, the bulky high-tech sunglasses aren't primarily for consumers. The company is mainly marketing them to enterprises, with a built-in "Blade Commercial Edge Software Suite," as well as folks with disabilities who would benefit from hands-free usage.

Still, they're not hideous-looking, and could probably be passed off as regular sunglasses on some heads. You can also get them outfitted with prescription lenses if you're really serious about AR. For the moment, however, they seem to be functioning more like an early smart watch -- a cool accessory, but not yet a standalone.