Answer Our Tech Value Survey to Win a $500 Amazon Gift Card

It's proving to be a momentous year in tech. In 2017, we reviewed hundreds of products and gave out a select number of Best Picks. We pride ourselves on our rigorous testing and commitment to finding the best gear for you.

Now it’s your turn.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Answer our survey and you could win a $500 Amazon Gift Card.

We’re passing the reigns to you, our faithful Tom’s Guide readers, to kick off the first annual Best Tech Value awards. This is a call for all critics and vocal community members to let us know what they think is the best tech for the money.

Before we kick off the voting process, we want to know what you consider to be reasonable prices for today's top tech products — from smartphones to smart home speakers. Your responses to Tom's Guide Name Your Price Survey will help inform our top product picks for the Best Tech Values awards. By completing the survey, you'll be entered for a chance to win a $500 Amazon gift card.

The Tom’s Guide Name Your Price Survey Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia, 18 or older. Void where prohibited. There is no purchase necessary to enter or win. You can read the full sweepstakes rules here.

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for a chance to vote on products that you think deserve a Tom's Guide Best Tech Value: Community Choice award!