Surface Pro 4 Just Hit Rock Bottom Price

Microsoft's Surface Pro 4 has endured a barrage of price cuts in recent weeks, but as is typical of retailers, most have focused on the entry-level Core m3-based model. Always out to surpass its competitors, Amazon is raising the stakes by dropping the price of the Core i5 Surface Pro 4 to $729.92.

This deal beats Microsoft's direct price by $270 and it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration, which even during the holidays only dropped as low as $799.

The Surface Pro 4 is Microsoft's current-generation 2-in-1, featuring a beautiful 12.3-inch PixelSense display with a 2736 x 1824 resolution. Unlike the entry level model, which houses a 0.9GHz Core m3 processor, this system is powered by a 3GHz Core i5 Skylake processor paired with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

This model doesn't come with a Type Cover, but Amazon is currently offering the Type Cover for $98.14, which again undercuts Microsoft's price by $31.

However, even without the Type Cover, the Surface Pro 4 still includes the Surface Pen. The Pen's sensitivity has been increased to 1024 levels of pressure, versus 256 for the previous model. It also has a built-in eraser that makes using the stylus feel more natural. By comparison, Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro ($799) doesn't include the Apple Pencil ($99).

Amazon's Surface Pro 4 deal has no expiration date, but as with most good deals you shouldn't count on it lasting long.



