Sprint Just Slashed Its Unlimited Plan by $10

Sprint is cutting the price of its unlimited data plan. But if you want to take advantage of the savings, you only have a few days to do it — and the savings will only last for a year.





(Image credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Normally, Sprint's Unlimited Freedom plan costs $60 a month for one line. The carrier announced today (Jan. 27) that it would cut the price of that plan by $10 to $50 a month. The discount is on offer for the next four days, with Sprint returning to the old rate for unlimited plans after Jan. 30.



There's a catch if you read the fine print in the offer: after March 30, 2018, your rate will go back to $60 a month for that line of unlimited data. So the $10 monthly savings lasts only for a year.

MORE: The Mother Lode of Galaxy S8 Leaks Just Landed

Sprint's pricing on additional lines of unlimited data remains unchanged with this offer. You can add a second line for $40 a month, and extra lines after that for $30 each. With the discounted first line, a family of four would pay $150 a month for unlimited data at Sprint, which is currently $10 less than what that same family would pay at T-Mobile. As of this week, T-Mobile only offers unlimited plans, so the timing of Sprint's promotion doesn't seem coincidental.



In a blog post announcing the promotion, though, Sprint says it's targeting Verizon, which recently introduced a 5GB data plan for $55 a month. (That price assumes you enroll in autopay with Verizon.) Sprint notes that — for the next year, at least — its unlimited plan will cost you $5 less each month than Verizon's 5GB allotment.



The usual caveats about Sprint's unlimited data plans apply here. Sprint caps the resolution for streaming video at 480p and limits the speeds of streaming music and games for its unlimited plan customers. Sprint's network, while improving, still trails the other major carriers in most network testing.

Still, if you're interested in an unlimited data plan, saving $120 over the course of the next year is nothing to sneeze at.