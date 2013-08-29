Saints Row IV Sells Over 1 Million Units in Launch Week

Koch Media was the clear winner in the THQ asset bid when it acquired both the Saints Row and Metro series. Now, with both Saints Row and Metro: Last Light clocking in with over 80% average ratings on Metacritic (we at Tom's loved it to, read our review here), it definitely looks like Koch Media's investment paid off.

Deep Silver, the Koch Media subsidiary, has reported that Saints Row IV has sold over 1 million units in its first week of sales, outselling Saints Row the Third on a 3:1 margin. No doubt Saints Row IV's publicity campaign, which was just about as ludicrous as the game itself, had a hand in the game's success. On the alternative, Saints Row the Third sold far less well because it received much less publicity and released during the holiday season, pitting it against blockbusters like Call of Duty and Battlefield 3.

