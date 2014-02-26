Plex Chromecast Update Lets You Stream Music and Photos

The Plex media player is one of the first third-party apps to launch for Google's Chromecast, allowing users to stream their video libraries on a big screen. The app gained some enhancements this week, including wider file support and the ability to mirror content from a mobile device.

The Chromecast version of Plex previously supported video only, but the patch adds the ability to stream any music or photo content from your Plex library. The app will automatically transcode music files that aren't natively supported, so you don't have to worry about what type of tunes you're importing into your Plex collection.

MORE: 5 Chromecast Apps You Should Try Now

The update also adds content mirroring, so you can look for a movie to watch on your mobile device and play it on your TV. As of now, you can only use these new features with the Android version of the Plex app, but an iOS fix is coming soon.

On its official blog, Plex notes that the update fixes some reliability issues and brings better overall streaming quality to the Chromecast app. Plex has also gained a Shared Sync function across all platforms, which allows multiple devices in your network to access your Plex library, so long as the main user has a Plex Pass ($29.99 per year, $74.99 for lifetime).

Launched in 2010, Plex is a media platform that was developed to allow users to view and share movies, music, and photos. In addition to Chromecast, Plex apps are currently available for desktop, Roku, iOS, and Android.

