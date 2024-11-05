Huge TV deal — this 100-inch QLED is $1,200 off before Black Friday

This is the best time of the year to find great deals on TVs. Black Friday, and the build up to it, offers all kinds of displays, from the compact to the massive, on sale.

Right now, the 100-inch Hisense U76 is available from Amazon at a ridiculous $1,799 price. It usually goes for $2,997, meaning this deal is 40% off.

And if it being the all-time low price wasn't good enough, you even get a copy of NBA 2K25 on PlayStation or Xbox to sweeten the deal.

Hisense 100-Inch U76 Series TV: was $2,997 now $1,798 @ Amazon

This TV isn't just large. It's downright massive. The 100" QLED screen features a speedy 144Hz refresh rate for watching sports and playing video games. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this TV, so there's no reason to wait for it to go any lower if you want to create a movie theater-like room in your home. Plus, you get a free copy of NBA 2K25.

Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy



This TV certainly isn't for everyone, as you need a large room to accommodate it. But if you have the space, you can't go wrong with a screen this big. Movies will feel closer to the movie theater than you ever thought they could at home. And with its all-time low price, it's not prohibitively expensive for the size.

Despite its massive size and reasonable price, Hisense doesn't skimp on features. It has a 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Google TV and tiny bezels that'll look great on a stand or mounted to the wall. It also has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to enhance picture and sound quality further.

Other highlights include 4 HDMI port, support for both Google Assistant and Alexa and hands-free voice control.

