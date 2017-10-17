Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Battery Life: Flagship Beaters

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have fast charging, but you probably won't need to bring the charger with you when you're going out for the day. That's because both of these phones offered excellent battery life in our testing.

With its 2,700 mAh battery, the Pixel 2 lasted a very impressive 11 hours and 7 minutes on the Tom's Guide Battery Test, which involves continuous web surfing over 4G LTE. (In this case, we used Verizon's network). That result is nearly 1.5 hours longer than the smartphone average, and it beats the similarly sized iPhone 8 by more than an hour. The Pixel 2's runtime also trumps the Galaxy S8, which lasted 10:39.

As we step up in size to the Pixel 2 XL, you also get a bigger battery, at 3,520 mAh. But this larger 6-inch phablet has a higer resolution quad-HD screen, which means it's pushing more pixels. The 5-inch Pixel 2 has a lower-res full HD panel. Nevertheless, the Pixel 2 XL lasted an even longer 12 hours and 9 minutes.

This makes the Pixel 2 XL the longest running flagship phone this fall, and one of the longest lasting phones period. The iPhone 8 Plus was nearly an hour shorter at 11:16. The Galaxy Note 8 lasted 11:11.

It's worth noting that we've seen longer battery life from phones running on T-Mobile, and we tested the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on Verizon. So you could see even longer endurance, depending on your carrier.