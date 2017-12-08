17 Worst Tech Fails of 2017

The Best of the Worst

For many, 2017 has been a year to forget, and we're betting a lot of companies who made this year's list of tech fails similarly hope you'll forgive and forget these duds. We're not talking just about products that flopped or had serious bugs, but rather the worst data breach of all time, a cartoon avatar's tour of a hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico (seriously) and Uber being, well, Uber.

When it comes to gadgets, though, Google has the not-so-distinctive honor of making our list three times, with its new earbuds, mini smart speaker and flagship phone. Actually, it's four items if you count the YouTube Kids fiasco. Next year would be a great time to focus on quality control.

Without further ado, these are the biggest tech fails of the year.