Best Apps for Beer Lovers

Untappd

The social network for beer lovers, Untappd (Android, iOS) allows users to easily find nearby craft beers and bars and check in, as well as find out where and what your friends are drinking. Once you've got a pint, can or bottle in your hand, you can log it in, rate it and share your tasting notes with your friends. The app can create personalized recommendations based on the tastes of you and your friends, and you can find out where you can get particular brews nearby. Untappd also includes a system of badges to reward users trying out different styles of beer and checking in at different locations.