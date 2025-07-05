Early Prime Day TV deals — save big on OLEDs, QLEDs, and Mini-LEDs starting at $398

Prime Day week might not be upon us just yet, but there's loads of savings to scoop up on a variety of our favorite TVs. This includes deals on some OLEDs and 2025 sets with spectacular performance metrics.

You don't typically see TV deals this cheap over the summer. However, major highlights include the 55-inch Hisense U8QG Mini-LED TV for $897 and the 65-inch LG C5 OLED TV for $1,696. Thus, you'll find deals across QLEDs, OLEDs, and the like.

With my extensive knowledge of TVs and years of deals research, I've scoured Amazon for all the best early Prime Day TV deals, so you can get the upgrade you've been longing for. Who needs fireworks when you've got a brand new 77-inch Mini-LED display? Check out all the TV deals below.

Best early Prime Day TV deals

Roku 65" Select 4K smart TV: was $449 now $398 at Amazon The Roku Select might not have an OLED screen or big features going for it, but it does come in well under $500 and plays host to a surprising range of picture performance capabilities. It's built on a 60Hz panel and comes in a range of different sizes to suit your needs. Roku is also home to a slew of free channels, and voice assistant support, from Amazon's Alexa to Roku Voice, are stellar additions for those who want to ditch the remote.

Hisense 75" U7N Mini-LED TV: was $898 now $799 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is a mid-range Mini-LED TV that specializes in bright, colorful HDR performance and gaming features. Its Mini-LED backlighting is especially nice to have at this price point, along with its support for 4K gaming at 120Hz or 144Hz.

Panasonic 65" Z85 4K OLED TV: was $1,799 now $997 at Amazon Panasonic TVs are making a comeback in the U.S. Built around Panasonic's HCX Pro AI Processor MKII, its new OLED TV offers support for HDR10/HDR10+/Dolby Vision/HLG and Dolby Atmos audio. On the gaming front, you get a 120Hz panel with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. It comes in 55- and 65-inch size options.

Samsung 65" S90D 4K OLED TV: was $1,697 now $1,336 at Amazon The S90D is one of Samsung's 2024 OLED TVs. The OLED TV features Samsung's new NQ4 AI Gen2 processor, HDR10+/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and built-in Alexa. It also offers 4K AI Upscaling to ensure all programs are crisp and sharp. On the audio front, you get Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for 3D surround sound.