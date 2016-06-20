Best Stress Relief Apps

My3 (Android, iOS)

In a similar vein, MY3 (Android, iOS) is targeted squarely at those who are depressed or suicidal. At its core, the app tries to keep you connected to your core network, asking you to choose three close contacts such as friends, family, loved ones or your therapist that you feel comfortable reaching out to whenever you feel down. In addition, MY3 helps you build your own Safety Plan, asking you to think through and list your own warning signs, coping strategies and distractions, and your support network, so that you can easily act when you recognize your warning signs. In addition, the app includes a wealth of suicide prevention resources and contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.