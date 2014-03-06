10 Best Pebble Apps
Best Pebble Apps
Thanks to a new app store, Pebble and Pebble Steel owners can easily pick from more than 1,000 apps to download to their smartwatch. And lots more are on the way, as more than 3,000 developers already have their hands on the SDK. The options are already quite varied, ranging from restaurant-finder apps to news readers to nifty all-in-one utilities. Here are 10 of the best Pebble apps so far.
PebbleBucks
If your goal is to get caffeine into your body more quickly, check out PebbleBucks, which taps into your existing Starbucks account so you can pay for your half-soy café macchiato using an on-screen bar code, as well as keep tabs on credit and reward points.
GoPro
The rugged-camera company has an app for newer models that lets you view, and even control, your camera remotely using your smartphone. Throw your Pebble into the mix, and you can pause and resume recording on that camera locked to your helmet or snowboard with a quick, swipe-free button press while keeping your gloves on and your smartphone safely stowed.
Pebcast
Sign up for a donation-supported account on Pebcast.com, and then click the RSS-based news you're interested in (or even create your own that goes to Pebble owners). The sign-up process is a little clunky, but getting breaking news on your wrist is handy.
Yelp
Our go-to app for discovering location-based dining options is just as useful on the Pebble as on a smartphone. You can pick from the usual categories (Everything, Restaurants, Nightlife, etc.) right on the watch, but we love the ability to flick our wrist and get a random suggestion nearby.
Pandora
With the Pandora app, you can use your Pebble to control Pandora once you launch the corresponding smartphone app. In addition to the song title and album, you can play or pause your tunes or fast-forward to the next track. And, unlike Pebble's built-in music app, you can give songs a thumbs-up or thumbs-down to fine-tune your stations.
Pebble Cards
Pebble Cards lets you customize what kinds of data you want posted on the watch face — weather, Google Calendar items, world clock, battery level, notes, among many others — which you can quickly flip through. The app is smartly designed, simple to use and perfectly functional.
Leaf
The Nest Thermostat has been a blockbuster hit, and this app extends its functionality, letting you monitor and even adjust the temperature at home (or just in a room away from the thermostat) with a press of a button.
Pebble Mars
Technically a watch face and not an app, we love this totally quirky and random option: a regularly updated monochrome photo downloaded from a feed produced by the Mars rover. It's so simple and yet so amazing, though don't expect a high-res feed.
RunKeeper
Thanks to an update from the popular fitness app, whenever you start a workout, your Pebble automatically displays the time, distance and pace (meaning there's not a special pairing or login). The only function is to pause or resume your run, which is likely enough for most people.
"Tetris"
One of the most ubiquitous video games in history makes its inevitable debut. For fans of the game, the monochrome graphics and basic controls will be instantly familiar, as will the ensuing "Tetris" dreams after a few hours of nonstop play.