16 Tips for the Microsoft Office 2013 Preview

Turn PDFs into "Real" Documents

You can try out Office 2013 for free during the Customer Preview. There are more than 15 good reasons why you’ll want to but here are our favorites, like the way you can open PDF files – and edit them. Not only does the PDF conversion do a mostly excellent job of giving you both the content of the PDF file and the original layout, it also puts in document elements like page numbers and headers and footers into the Word document correctly. Add more text or images so the document gets bigger and the page numbers go up the way you'd expect; open the footer and you can update the address just once instead of on every page.