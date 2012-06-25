Smart TV: From Yesterday to Tomorrow

Thin Bezel

Bezels have always been a necessary evil with LCD and plasma displays, and when it comes to bezels, less is always more. Thinner is always more aesthetically pleasing. Unfortunately, there are many technical challenges to making thin bezels. This is one area in which Samsung has excelled, and this shot of the LED 8000 shows not only how thin the bezel is but also the thinness of the TV panel itself.