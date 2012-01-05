13 Free Software That Encrypt Your Data

TrueCrypt

In at least one way, TrueCrypt is better than FileVault and BitLocker, because it provides plausible deniability. It encrypts data in a way that's not obvious. You can claim with a straight face that you have no encrypted data on your drive, because anything processed by TrueCrypt appears as random data that would normally exist on your typical computer. TrueCrypt can even create a decoy OS on your PC, which you can provides access to under duress and through the scent of the real OS which contains your sensitive data.