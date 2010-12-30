20 of the Best Windows Phone 7 Apps So Far

Getting A Feel For Windows Phone 7

Like you, we're still feeling our way through Microsoft Windows Phone 7, and what it means for smartphone users. From what we've tried out so far, here are twenty apps that should be worth the download. If you're a new of the OS, the following should prove useful at best, and entertaining time-wasters at worst.

Take note that we intentionally limited this rundown to free apps, and that we're also open to your suggestions. If you think we've missed an important app here, feel free to recommend it in the comments.