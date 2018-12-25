The 15 Best Games for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR

Minecraft

Minecraft is still one of the most popular games in the App Store and allows you to build and create worlds that you and your friends can explore. The game lets you play with friends on console and PC, and is constantly getting new content packs that help you build the blocky world of your dreams. It's a little on the expensive side at $6.99, but whether it's for you or your kids, Minecraft on the iPhone will keep you occupied for hours at a time.

Credit: Mojang