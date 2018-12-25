The 15 Best Games for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR
The 15 Best Games for the iPhone XS and iPhone XR
Armed with Apple's A12 processor and plenty of RAM, the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max are capable of blazing through today's most popular and sophisticated games. But finding games that are optimized for their power and look and feel can be difficult. So, we've compiled the following guide of the best games available now in Apple's App Store that will optimize your gaming experience on the company's latest handsets. Check them out.
Credit: Tom's Guide; Thekla
Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade
If you're looking for a game that can impress your friends with its graphics prowess, check out Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade. This free-to-play title asks you to take on a Warhammer 40,000 Imperial Knight and engage in compelling combat along the way. Its graphics are stellar, its use of 3D Touch and other iPhone features is outstanding, and it'll keep you interested for hours.
Credit: Pixel Toys
Fortnite
Fortnite's battle royale gameplay has taken the world by storm. And on the iPhone, it works like a charm. You'll play as your character and engage in battles with friends around the world on a variety of platforms. Fortnite is designed for battle royale gameplay in which 100 players fight and build to be the last one standing, but you can also create your own dream worlds in the game's new Creative mode.
Credit: Epic Games
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
If you enjoyed playing Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas on the console and PC, you'll enjoy it on the iPhone. The game puts you back into the GTA universe and allows you to explore San Andreas, commit crimes, follow the story, and so much more. Plus, it looks and plays great, with crisp, mobile-optimized graphics and support for both touch controls and Bluetooth controllers.
Credit: Rockstar Games
Minecraft
Minecraft is still one of the most popular games in the App Store and allows you to build and create worlds that you and your friends can explore. The game lets you play with friends on console and PC, and is constantly getting new content packs that help you build the blocky world of your dreams. It's a little on the expensive side at $6.99, but whether it's for you or your kids, Minecraft on the iPhone will keep you occupied for hours at a time.
Credit: Mojang
Asphalt 9: Legends
There are a variety of outstanding driving games for the iPhone, but Asphalt 9: Legends might just be the best. It allows you to take the wheel of some of today's most popular sports cars, including Ferraris, Porsches, and Lamborghinis. The game lets you play alone or with up to seven other people in eight-person races. And by utilizing the iPhone's power, it creates a sense of speed and realism that you just won't find elsewhere. It's free to download.
Credit: Gameloft
The Witness
The Witness is an addicting and mystifying puzzle game. The title has you wake up on an island without knowing where you are or how you got there. You travel around the island and find puzzles as you go. As you solve more puzzles, you start to regain your memory and find out what happened to you. The game's combination of puzzles and mysteries make it a don't-miss.
Credit: Thekla
Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire
Old-time gamers and those who appreciate a good role-playing game will need to download Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire to their iPhones. The game, which is available for free, puts you back inside the Final Fantasy world and asks you to band together with your friends and take on enemies. It's a fun game that combines touch-friendly gestures and Final Fantasy appeal.
Credit: Epic Action
Super Mario Run
Super Mario Run is one of the most fun and engaging side-scrolling titles on the iPhone. The game lets you play as Mario and other characters from Nintendo's world and work your way through worlds in a vibrant side-scrolling world, complete with intuitive touch controls that make classic Mario gameplay feel natural on a smartphone. You can try the first few levels of the game for free, while a single $10 payment will unlock the entire experience.
Credit: Nintendo
NBA 2K19
The 2K Sports franchise NBA 2K19 is one of the best sports games available on iPhone. The title gives you the full slate of features and game modes you'd find on the console, including a story mode and online support. The title comes with improved gameplay controls, and its outstanding graphics rival those of the console version.
Credit: 2k
Brawl Stars
Brawl Stars is all about taking compelling shoot-em-up game mechanics compacting that into quick, three-minute matches. That results in the opportunity to play either alone or with friends and engage in quick firefights that will last no longer than three minutes. The strict time limit makes the game feel fast and action-packed and makes for a truly fun experience. Best of all, it's available as a free download.
Credit: Supercell
Assassin's Creed Identity
Assassin's Creed Identity lets you play as assassins during the Italian Renaissance and work your way around truly beautiful landscapes across Italy. You'll need to stealthily assassinate your enemies, using fluid, intuitive controls that do a great job bringing the Assassin's Creed experience to mobile.
Credit: Ubisoft
True Skate
If you're into skateboarding and want to explore what it would be like to experience different skate parks around the world, True Skate is a great place to start. The title puts you into the position of a skateboarder who can perform tricks on ramps, halfpipes, and more using tight touch controls that let you flick your fingers around to perform tricks. Better yet, it uses real-world physics to approximate what it would be like to skate yourself.
Credit: True Axis
Fallout Shelter
Don't be surprised if you download the free Fallout Shelter, start building your underground structure and community, and start to lose track of time. In Fallout Shelter, you act as a higher power that's building an underground shelter to save people from the Wasteland. You'll be tasked with safeguarding them from intruders and pests, filtering their water, and putting out fires. Along the way, they'll increase in numbers and make your task harder.
Credit: Bethesda
Clash of Clans
Clash of Clans has been on the iPhone for years. But its staying power is a testament to just how appealing the game is. With Clash of Clans, you'll need to join with millions around the globe and build a village and raise a clan. You'll also want to compete with others to grow your power and influence. But before you jump in, be ready to test your strategic abilities and get ready for some serious fights. It's available as a free download.
Credit: Supercell
The Sims Mobile
Like its PC and console counterparts, The Sims Mobile lets you create your own Sims and build a home. You can then make decisions on their lifestyle, interact with others, and create a truly unique virtual world. You can even invite others to join in and see what you've created.
Credit: EA