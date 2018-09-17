25 Animated TV Shows That Deserve Reboots

Gargoyles

Gargoyles is a mid-'90s Disney cartoon that, if you look at the plot, should never have worked as an after-school kids show. Five magical creatures that turn into stone when the sun rises — gargoyles — are ensnared in a spell that freezes them in their 10th-century European village. When the spell finally breaks, the statuesque monsters are in modern-day New York City. Sounds cute, but unlike other Disney shows of the time, Gargoyles didn’t reset with a happy ending at the end of each episode. This series was dark.

The pilot itself detailed a plot in medieval times to kill all the gargoyles. In this, a cartoon from the company that brought you the Little Mermaid, the plot of the first episode is about a successful genocide. Just take that in. The show didn’t lighten up much after that. It used complicated, evolving characters to wrestle viscerally with themes of hatred, revenge, trust, betrayal and trauma (from witnessing that systematic mass murder I mentioned). And don't even get me started on the epic, bottomless rage between Goliath (the Gargoyles' leader) and his long-lost love, Demona, or the long-con deception of Xanatos, a Tony Stark-type businessman who befriends the time-displaced gargoyles for all the wrong reasons.

Sure, Gargoyle's premise was kiddy, but its story was told with the emotional heft of your parents' prime-time dramas. No surprise a generation of children grew up watching it.— Kenneth Butler

Credit: Disney