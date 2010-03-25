20 Cool New Startups You've Never Heard Of

QuantumFilm's Tiny Phone Cameras

The reason cameraphones – even smartphones – still have 2 and 3 megapixel cameras instead of the 10 and 12 megapixel versions found in point-and-shoot digital cameras is that making a camera sensor that fits all those pixels into the tiny space available on a phone is expensive. The sensor that takes the picture is made of silicon, which isn’t that good at absorbing light, so pictures aren’t as bright as they could be. InVisage has a nanoscale camera sensor that phone manufacturers can literally paint onto the silicon. Depending on how they use it, manufacturers can make cheaper cameras that take brighter pictures, or they can spend a little more and get cameras with higher resolution and higher dynamic range that are still cheaper than the higher-resolution cameras we're used to. Look for this in phones within nine months.