23 Best TV Shows to Stream This Summer

The Expanse (Syfy, Amazon Prime)

Missing persons stories are as timeless as any, so it comes as no surprise that The Expanse — which takes place 200 years into the future — began with one, the hunt for Juliette "Julie" Andromeda Mao (Florence Faivre). But over the following seasons, the show added global political intrigue and became one of the shows that critics said you should be watching. Audiences didn't flock to the program, though, which led to Syfy pulling the plug on the show, during the middle of its third, still ongoing now, season. But 10 days after Syfy made that announcement, Amazon Prime (where you can stream the show now) swooped in to provide the oxygen needed for a fourth season. Watch the first two seasons on Prime now, and the third and fourth should be coming to Amazon's service in due time. — Henry T. Casey

Credit: Syfy