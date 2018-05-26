23 Best TV Shows to Stream This Summer
If your summer vacation is leaving you channel surfing and looking for something to stream, we've got your back for these sweltering months. Not only have we selected the finest shows that aired recently, but we've also looked at the forecast of shows coming soon and picked out the perfect antidotes to a heat wave.
Killing Eve (AMC show available on its app via subscription, Amazon, iTunes)
Critics and audiences have praised Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer for their performances in Killing Eve, a show that surprised all with its midseason twists. I won't spoil them for you here, but the good news is that this series has become one of the most gripping new shows on TV. And it's also only seven episodes long, so you can finish it in a weekend. — Henry T. Casey
Luke Cage Season 2 (Netflix, June 22)
Harlem's very own Defender, Luke Cage, is back, and he's feeling good. No longer hiding his face from the public, he's now embraced the attention, and he seems to be shooting commercials to promote his talents (are we getting Heroes for Hire?). Also, Misty Knight's getting a robot arm, Claire's still around and Luke's met his physical match in Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir), who manages to best Luke Cage in a moment captured on video that winds up on ESPN. — Henry T. Casey
Patrick Melrose (Showtime Anytime)
Benedict Cumberbatch's latest project — Showtime's Patrick Melrose — is earning applause so strong that this might be his best work yet. An adaptation of Edward St. Aubyn's book series also called "Patrick Melrose," the show features Cumberbatch as the son of a fractured family of aristocrats. He's looking to turn his life around, shifting 180 degrees, from shame to pride. This miniseries just began on May 12, so catching up won't take too long. — Henry T. Casey
Castle Rock (Hulu, July 25)
You know how there's the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where all of these superheroes live and breathe and battle and bicker? Consider Castle Rock to be the Stephen King Television Universe, as it uses elements and characters in everything from It to Shawshank Redemption to Misery and The Green Mile. Oh, and J.J. Abrams is an executive producer on this project, so it'll definitely get the big blockbuster feel that such a project deserves. We only hope they go easy on the lens flares. — Henry T. Casey
Barry (HBO Go/HBO Now)
Barry's premise — a hit man travels to Los Angeles for a job and becomes an actor — seemed like a farce. But then Bill Hader infused the performance with the kinds of depth and nuance we'd yet to see from the SNL veteran. With eight episodes at 30 minutes a piece, this show is easy to binge in a single day. — Henry T. Casey
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Queer Eye is back and more relevant than ever. The rebooted show features a new Fab 5 who, like the first quintet, are on a mission to help straight men put their best foot forward. However, this iteration of the show is fighting for acceptance rather than tolerance, sending the group into the Deep South. And while there are a lot of eye-opening and tear-inducing moments, a fair number of critics have questioned how big of a change the show is making. But if you want to watch five beautiful, funny men deliver great banter and fashion tips, the rebooted Queer Eye is for you. A second season starts June 15. — Sherri L. Smith
Legion (FX, Hulu)
Legion is a dark, surreal take on the traditional superhero story, and its second season is currently rolling out in full force. Driven by a stellar performance from Dan Stevens, it's a gripping action series underscored by a very honest, and necessary, exploration of mental health, ability and belonging. And with only eight released episodes in each season of this show, you'll be able to catch up in no time. — Monica Chin
Atlanta (Hulu, FXNow app)
When Donald Glover isn't busy revitalizing the role of Lando Calrissian or making heads nod as the acclaimed musician Childish Gambino, he's making us scratch our heads with Atlanta. And that's a good thing, as the second season just ended as strongly as the first. While the show seemed to start as a comedy, it's morphed into something more surreal and artistic. Episodes feature odd moments you couldn't see coming, even with binoculars: from casting the role of Justin Bieber with an African-American actor to letting an alligator loose in Atlanta itself. — Henry T. Casey
Sharp Objects (HBO, Series premiere July 2018)
Yes, you're not supposed to run with sharp objects, but I'd sprint to check out this new series, which debuts on July 8. An adaptation of the debut novel from Gillian Flynn ("Gone Girl"), this series stars Amy Adams as Camille Preaker, a reporter trying to solve the murder of two young girls. Camille might remind audiences of Homeland's Carrie Mathison, as she's struggling with her own psychiatric problems in the background of her case. The cast is rounded out by Patricia Clarkson (The Station Agent) and Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds). — Henry T. Casey
Glow Season 2 (Netflix, June 29)
It's time to get back in the ring, as Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron and company are moonsaulting back onto Netflix for a second season of Glow. Not only will the gals and guys learn how to put on an episodic program, as Season 1 built up to the premiere of the show-within-a-show, but they're also going to learn the ups and downs of fame. Oh, and Glow is embracing the awkward, as Justine (Britt Baron) moves in with Sam (Marc Maron), who's getting used to being her dad. — Henry T. Casey
Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime, Aug. 31)
The biggest surprise of the year so far came from John Krasinski (The Office U.S.), who turned out to be a damn good actor in the film A Quiet Place. Until that happened, I wasn't excited at all for Jack Ryan, a new TV series on Amazon Prime based the Tom Clancy character. Krasinski stars as the titular CIA analyst, and the actor's performance is said to be inspired by Harrison Ford in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger. — Henry T. Casey
The Expanse (Syfy, Amazon Prime)
Missing persons stories are as timeless as any, so it comes as no surprise that The Expanse — which takes place 200 years into the future — began with one, the hunt for Juliette "Julie" Andromeda Mao (Florence Faivre). But over the following seasons, the show added global political intrigue and became one of the shows that critics said you should be watching. Audiences didn't flock to the program, though, which led to Syfy pulling the plug on the show, during the middle of its third, still ongoing now, season. But 10 days after Syfy made that announcement, Amazon Prime (where you can stream the show now) swooped in to provide the oxygen needed for a fourth season. Watch the first two seasons on Prime now, and the third and fourth should be coming to Amazon's service in due time. — Henry T. Casey
Dear White People (Netflix)
Dear White People is back for Season 2, and the drama is thicker than ever. Sam, Joelle, Reggie, Lionel and Coco are back at Winchester University for the show's sophomore season and dealing with the fallout from the racial animus of the first season. In addition to their beloved AP house being integrated, our heroes have to navigate finding love, dealing with alt-right trolls and dismissing hoteps while still trying to make the grade. Oh, and did I mention that there may or may not be a bunch of shady, Illuminati-type secret societies lurking around campus? Buckle up — it's going to be a fun, tense, poignant ride. — Sherri L. Smith
Making It (NBC, July 31)
NBC's hosting a mini reunion for Parks & Rec's Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman with Making It, a new competition-based reality-TV program. A celebration of crafting and creativity, the series will showcase makers from across the country, all looking to win the praise of Poehler (a crafting rookie), Offerman (a master woodworker), and judges Simon Doonan (writer, fashion commentator) and Dayna Isom Johnson (the trend expert for Etsy). — Henry T. Casey
Cobra Kai (YouTube Red)
True to its roots of angst and nostalgia-driven '80s vibes, Cobra Kai is one of the first YouTube Red Originals to actually garner attention and praise. The show takes place 30 years after the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament of The Karate Kid and finds Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) aging poorly, and reopening the Cobra Kai dojo in an attempt to reinvigorate his life. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), the one-time hero of the Karate Kid stories is no longer a plucky underdog, as he owns a successful car dealership chain. — Henry T. Casey
Billions (Showtime Anytime)
Currently in the middle of its third season — with all the episodes available on Showtime Anytime — Billions has earned an audience with its thrilling depiction of high-level financial crime. The show's main struggle finds Charles "Chuck" Rhoades Jr. (Paul Giamatti) with his sights on Robert "Bobby" Axelrod (Damian Lewis), a supremely wealthy hedge-fund manager who's earned his billions with insider trading. The show doesn't paint them in starkly good and evil tones, though. Chuck shares some habits with disgraced New York Governor Eliot Spitzer (among others), and Bobby's a 9/11 survivor who spends a lot of his money supporting the children of those who lost their lives in the attacks. — Henry T. Casey
The Americans (Amazon Prime/FXNow)
Every once in a while, you don't start watching a show until it ends, so you know it went out on a high note. Such is the case with how I've interacted with FX's The Americans, currently wrapping up its sixth and final season in reportedly fine fashion. You could spend a whole summer watching the show, as the first five seasons of this acclaimed drama are on Amazon Prime. The show stars Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) as Soviet KGB officers posing as U.S. citizens during the Cold War era of the 1980s. The sixth season should be joining the first five on Amazon soon, once the show says, "Dasvidaniya"(Russian for "goodbye"), on May 30. — Henry T. Casey
Jessica Jones Season 2 (Netflix)
Looking for something to watch before Luke Cage's second season drops? Look no further than the recently released second season of Jessica Jones, which found the stubborn, snarky and sweary private eye looking into her own past. While this season is criticized for the Kilgrave-size hole in its cast and the inability to replace its signature villain, Krysten Ritter continues to carry the show on her back with her dry, layered performance. Also, we won't say why, but Jessica's friend Trish managed to earn plenty of ire around our offices. — Henry T. Casey
Sense8 (Netflix, June 8)
Devastatingly, Sense8 fans won't be getting a third season of addictive, gripping and just-a-bit-weird action, but a 2-hour series finale is just about the next best thing. The penultimate episode left viewers with more questions than answers (so, so many questions). Will Sun get revenge on her sadistic brother? Can Kala and Wolfgang ever be together without pesky kidnappers getting in the way? Does Capheus even have a chancein his presidential election? How, exactly, will Nomi's mom ruin her wedding? And what is Whispers' whole deal, anyway? To be honest, I have no idea how the series will tie so many threads together in one episode, but it's sure to be a wild ride.— Monica Chin
Marvel's Cloak & Dagger (Freeform, June 7)
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is on a post-Infinity War hiatus, we're all twiddling our fingers waiting for Ant-Man and The Wasp. But you don't need to hold your breath that long, as the Freeform (formerly ABC Family) series Marvel's Cloak & Dagger arrives in June. You'll definitely want to check it out if your favorite parts of Infinity War focused on Vision and Scarlet Witch, as the series tells the tale of two teens who acquire superpowers while developing a romantic relationship. — Henry T. Casey
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix, May 30)
The fourth and final season of Tina Fey's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which stars Ellie Kemper in the title role, airs this summer and may set up a feature film. And unlike most Netflix shows, this quirky sitcom will release its final season in two parts, with six episodes launching May 30 and the back seven coming at a later date. The critically adored show will continue to tell the tale of Ms. Schmidt, who escaped a cult in Season 1 and continues to adjust to life in the outside world. This season finds Kimmy working at an internet firm called Giztoob, where she works alongside a robot named C.H.E.R.Y.L. — Henry T. Casey
Aggretsuko (Netflix)
Netflix's zaniest new show of 2018 is an anime series adapting a popular character from the Japanese mascot company Sanrio (yes, the house Hello Kitty built). That character is Retsuko, a red panda who is super type-A and whose biggest source of stress is her job in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm. But don't worry — Retsuko has an outlet for her anxiety: performing heavy metal songs at karaoke. — Henry T. Casey
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (Netflix)
I've heard nothing but raves from friends who watch The CW's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which starts its fourth and final season later this year (presumably in October, as the first three seasons have done). The good news is that those seasons are on Netflix, so I (and anyone else who hasn't jumped in yet) can easily binge this series, a musical-romantic-comedy led by Rachel Bloom, who gained viral notoriety for her song "F*** Me, Ray Bradbury," which she released on the author's 90th birthday. The show features Bloom as Rebecca Bunch, a highly educated real-estate lawyer with manic-depressive symptoms, which leave her prone to musical hallucinations. — Henry T. Casey
