10 Best Galaxy S9 Accessories

DeX Pad

Smartphones are getting powerful enough these days to nearly give laptops a run for their money. Samsung's DeX line of accessories takes that idea to its logical conclusion, letting you easily hook up your Galaxy device to an external monitor and use the phone as an ultraportable PC. The latest addition to the Dex lineup, the $100 DeX Pad, improves upon the DeX Station by supporting 2K resolution and letting you place your S9 in a horizontal position instead of placing it upright in a stand. Thanks to that latter feature, your S9 can double as a keyboard or mouse. While this accessory is backward-compatible with other recent Galaxy phones, the DeX Pad is especially good at unlocking your Galaxy S9's power.

Credit: Samsung