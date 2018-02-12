Best iPhone X Screen Protectors
No bezels? No problem
Apple has fundamentally changed its phone design with the iPhone X, putting content front and center with an edge-to-edge Super Retina Display. In doing so, the company has eliminated bulky bezels and delivered an OLED screen that is downright gorgeous.
But there's also a problem with the iPhone X: The screen can very easily crack or break. And repairing that display will run you $279 (if you go through Apple). So, you should limit the chances of damaging your iPhone X by getting a good shield.
Here are the best screen protectors available for the iPhone X. We've ranked then in order of their Amazon user rating and have included their Fakespot grade, a service that uses algorithms to determine whether user reviews are trustworthy.
IQ Shield iPhone X Screen Protector
The IQShield iPhone X screen protector is 99.9 percent clear to ensure visual quality and is made of tempered ballistic glass. The glass sheet is 0.33mm thick and has 9H hardness, so it should protect your screen from scratches caused by really sharp objects. It comes in a three-pack.Amazon Rating: 4.5 StarsFakespot Rating: A
Omoton iPhone X Screen Protector
Omoton offers a very affordable iPhone X screen protector that comes with 99.9 percent transparency and is just 0.26mm thick. The company promises that its screen protector, which is made of tempered glass, will be bubble-free and highly responsive. The protector can also resist scratches from keys and other sharp objects. It comes in a two-pack.Amazon Rating: 4.5 StarsFakespot Rating: B
Maxboost iPhone X Screen Protector
One of the best-selling iPhone X screen protectors, the Maxboost measures just 0.25mm thin yet promises to protect your investment from scratches and impacts after drops. The company sells three-packs of protectors, which each feature tempered glass and will still work with the iPhone's 3D Touch feature. Maxboost promises 99 percent finger accuracy. Amazon Rating: 4.5 StarsFakespot Rating: C
AmFilm iPhone X Screen Protector
Available in a three-pack, the AmFilm iPhone X screen protector is worth checking out. This protector is made of tempered glass and has 99.9 percent transparency, so you should still see a sharp picture on the OLED display. The protector is 0.3mm thick and has an oleophobic (oil-repellant) coating to reduce fingerprint smudging. Amazon Rating: 4 StarsFakespot Rating: B
Spigen iPhone X Screen Protector
The Spigen iPhone X Screen Protector is a tempered-glass option that comes with 9H screen hardness, which is the highest rating you'll find on screen protectors. Spigen also designed the screen protector to work with the company's own line of cases. This protector comes in a two-pack.Amazon Rating: 4 StarsFakespot Rating: C
Zagg InvisibleShield HD Glass+
The Zagg InvisibleShield HD Glass+ is on the pricey side, but Zagg says that the protector's unique Ion Matrix technology provides the most-advanced impact and shatter protection. In addition, the HD Glass+ sports a precision surface that promises superior scratch resistance, and it's smudge resistant. The screen protector comes with EZ Apply tabs to prevent bubbles while you're applying it, as well as a limited lifetime warranty.Amazon Rating: 3.5 StarsFakespot Rating: B
Marvotek iPhone X Screen Protector
The Marvotek iPhone X screen protector comes in a two-pack and offers tempered-glass protection with 9H hardness. The company promises scratch resistance and what it calls "high light penetration." The protector also has an oleophobic coating to reduce smudging. This product comes in a two-pack.Amazon Rating: 3.5 StarsFakespot Rating: F
Case-Mate iPhone X Glass Screen Protector
Case-Mate, a company best known for its iPhone cases, also makes a glass screen protector for the iPhone X. The protector offers maximum scratch protection, according to the company, and has high touch sensitivity. It also features 9H hardness (the highest rating) and is thin, ensuring proper touch functionality.Amazon Rating: 2.5 StarsFakespot Rating: A
Zagg InvisibleShield HD Screen Protector
If you don't want to spend so much on a Zagg screen protector, consider the company's standard InvisibleShield HD model. The accessory, which costs $25, uses what Zagg calls "military-grade components" and has a self-healing technology, so scratches and dings don't last. It's also nearly perfectly clear, so it shouldn't affect image quality.Amazon Rating: 2.5 StarsFakespot Rating: A
Belkin Anti-Glare Screen Protection
An Apple exclusive, the Belkin Anti-Glare Screen Protection is designed to reduce reflections from sunlight and artificial lighting. It's also very thin, so you should have no issues using the iPhone X's Multi-Touch display gestures. You can also have this screen protector applied in Apple Stores. However, it's engineered to only 3H hardness, while 9H is preferred.Apple Customer Rating: 2.5 Stars
Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protection
The Belkin InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protection is made with Accessory 2 Glass by Corning. The result is one of the strongest case protectors on the market. The InvisiGlass Ultra delivers up to five times the scratch protection of competing protectors, and at just 0.21mm, it's exceedingly thin. Amazon Rating: 1 StarFakespot Rating: A
