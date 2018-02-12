Best iPhone X Screen Protectors

No bezels? No problem

Apple has fundamentally changed its phone design with the iPhone X, putting content front and center with an edge-to-edge Super Retina Display. In doing so, the company has eliminated bulky bezels and delivered an OLED screen that is downright gorgeous.

But there's also a problem with the iPhone X: The screen can very easily crack or break. And repairing that display will run you $279 (if you go through Apple). So, you should limit the chances of damaging your iPhone X by getting a good shield.

Here are the best screen protectors available for the iPhone X. We've ranked then in order of their Amazon user rating and have included their Fakespot grade, a service that uses algorithms to determine whether user reviews are trustworthy.

