15 Films and Series to Watch Before Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

You could probably fill a list with different versions of Blade Runner, one of the most famous movies of the modern age to get a Director's Cut. Feel free to seek out as many of the different editions as you want. You may want to start with the 2007 Final Cut, which is supposedly the one director Ridley Scott wants you to see. At any rate, the movie itself is a must-watch story of a bounty hunter in the future who's tracking down rogue replicants. Whichever version you watch, be sure to add it to your list. Fun fact: The title and the phrase "Blade Runner" are unique to the movie and had nothing to do with Dick's source novel, "Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?"

Credit: Corbis via Getty