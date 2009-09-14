Windows Movie Maker – A Free and Versatile Program

A decade ago, getting together to view vacation pictures and movies with family and friends usually meant dragging out the projector and subjecting your audience to an often boring set of slides or movies appearing one after another on the screen. Digital photography and videography, in its simplest form, can mean more of the same kind of boredom. Preventing that boredom is all in the way your shots and movies are presented. Microsoft’s free new application, Windows Live Movie Maker for Windows 7 (WLMM), enables anyone to create high-quality audio/visual (A/V) slide shows and movies that entertain your audience in a manner formerly available to only those who purchased expensive electronic equipment, such as dual-projector dissolve units and audio programmers. WLMM was available in beta form earlier this year; Microsoft released its final version recently (August 2009) with a significantly expanded feature set.

Many video editing programs such as CyberLink PowerDirector for videos or ProShow Gold for slide shows or videos are available for online download. However, nearly all of these are pricey, costing anywhere from $19.99 to several hundred dollars. The free programs that are available such as Pazera Free MP4 to AVI Converter do not offer anywhere near the same set of features as WLMM; in particular, none of them offer the capability of creating A/V shows from still images.

You can install WLMM on a computer running either Windows Vista or Windows 7, but Windows XP and older operating systems do not support WLMM.