Here Are the Silliest Apps to Celebrate April Fools' Day

RunPee (Android, iOS)

Depending on who you ask, RunPee (Android, iOS) is either silly or pure genius. The app keeps a database of movies, and then tells you the best time in the movie for you to run and take a pee break. Each "PeeTime" tells you how far in the movie it is, as well as providing a handy reference line or scene. The PeeTime gives you how a window of time for how long you've got to heed nature's call before something good happens, and the app also comes with descriptions of whatever you've missed in scene. Or you could just decide not to guzzle down that oil drum-sized soft drink before the movie.