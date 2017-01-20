Best Samsung Gear VR Apps

Face Your Fears: Spiders! - $0.99

Got a touch of arachnophobia or know some who does? Whether you're mildly uncomfortable around the eight-legged buggers or run screaming from the room, Face Your Fears: Spiders! might be able to help or just give you a good scare. The app places you in a basement with one or two creepy-crawlies to start. If you can stand that, the room slowly begins to fill with spiders. We're not sure if this will help or further exacerbate your fear, but it's worth a try.