New iPhone Killer Feature May Be Much Longer Battery Life

After yesterday's alleged specs leak for the three new iPhones presumably coming on September 12, a new report is claiming that the incoming phones’ speed boost may be as high as 70 percent in certain situations — while using 40 percent less power.

According to Cult of Mac's Ed Harry, Taiwanese chip foundry TSMC is making the A12 using its new 7 nanometer process. The new process, which is much smaller than the one used in the previous 10nm A11 Bionic chip, guarantees more efficiency, providing less power consumption, less heat dissipation, and increased speed.



Analysts expect that a 20 percent power boost will come from the 7nm manufacturing process alone. But there’s more: while the A12 is expected to have the same six-core design as the A11, there will be architecture improvements that further boost the new chip’s performance, as it normally happens from generation to generation.

The A11, for example, was 70 percent faster than the A10. On average, Harry, says, the A12 may be at least 30 percent faster than the A11 — peaking at 70 percent in certain usage scenarios.



As reported yesterday, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the new 6.5-inch iPhone X will use 3,300 mAh to 3,400 mAh battery (a necessity, given the phone skateboard-sized display), the 5.8-inch model will have a 2700 mAh to 2800 mAh pack, and the lower end 6.1-inch LCD-based model is expected to have a 2,600 to 2,700 mAh battery. The current iPhone X has a 2716 mAh battery.



The iPhone X in our tests delivered good but not great battery life at 10 hours and 49 minutes. The Galaxy Note 9 hit 11:26 on the same test with its 4,000 mAh battery. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro with the same size pack as the Samsung lasted over 14 hours.



Now, imagine an iPhone X with a 7nm process and a 4,000mAh battery — it could be the killer phone.



But remember that this is all iPhone rumorology and informed speculation. We will know the truth in a couple of weeks.