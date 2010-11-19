Now Proven: Laptops Hurt Testicles

Even the most funny (or tragic) events have scientific names. In a recent test, researchers used “scrotal hyperthermia” to describe the heat-related effects of laptops on male genitalia. In layman’s terms: consistently using a laptop on your lap (duh) will cause your balls to overheat.

While some of you may consider such a "revelation" quite obvious, science has finally given us exact figures. For the test, 29 male volunteers were divided into three groups. All were asked to use a laptop for 60 minutes, while sensors detected any temperature changes in their scrotums.

The first team kept their legs closed, placing the laptops directly on their thighs. The second worked on a laptop pad, also planted on their upper legs. The third group kept their legs open, forming a 70 degree angle with them. The laptop was placed on a pad, which was situated directly in front of the user’s groin.

The result: Group 1's scrotums suffered from an average temperature increase of 2.4 degrees. For the second team it was 2.1 degrees. Last but not least was the 1.4 average of the third group. Even laptop pad users experienced significant increases in temperature.

As any fertility expert will tell you, the testicles are situated in the scrotum because the twin organs need to be slightly cooler than the rest of the body to work efficiently. A warmer scrotum means its contents will have a harder time producing the sperm cells crucial to conception. The test shows that the best course of action is to use that portable computer on a desk—your future children will thank you.