Bigfoot Networks' Killer M1 NIC

A self-contained system on a network interface card, Bigfoot Networks Killer M1 NIC offloads TCP/IP processing from Windows and gives gamers traffic priority and speedups for an edge in multi-player games online. The M1 isn’t cheap, but is worth it for se

Offload Engine with a Genuine Vengeance

killer m1 nic

The custom K-Blade heatsink emblazons this card with a Killer “K” knife symbol, and was custom designed for Bigfoot Networks by Thermaltake

Rather than supplementing one or more underpowered CPUs these days, however, TOE units are designed to enable servers to maximize bandwidth consumption and throughput on gigabit (or even 10-gigabit) Ethernet networks. It’s still the case that handling TCP/IP communications consumes significant processing power, and for server computers whose productivity must in part be a function of how well (and how much) they can use the network, the added expense of this kind of network interface is easy to justify, and delivers measurable benefits to the users they serve.

It’s more difficult to justify this kind of capability for a client computer, where built-in gigabit Ethernet (GbE) interfaces are the norm, and where network performance seldom means enough to justify the $90 and up that a GbE TOE interface will typically cost. That explains why Bigfoot Networks has created a product that targets a potentially lucrative market segment—namely, online gamers with broadband connections (NPD Group reports that 62% of all video gamers report that they also play online and 19% of gamers participate in massively multiplayer online role play games (MMORPGs). For this group of users, reducing delays between their desktop machines and the servers with which they must communicate while gaming online can confer a noticeable competitive advantage. It also explains why Bigfoot has endowed the M1 model of the aptly (or at least humorously) named “Killer NIC” with a variety of powerful and interesting features. We’ll cover these in detail in the next segment of this story.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 29 April 2008 04:26
    Um they use the vendors tool to monitor their ping times? With margin of error and internet as a fluctuating cloud of chaos I fail to see these differences as valid.
  • trevorvdw 29 April 2008 04:47
    How about testing it against a decent pci nic instead of onboard... that'd be interesting.
  • Blackdog139 29 April 2008 05:48
    That price has to come down to at least 100$ before gamers can afford it! C'mon 200 to 250$,that's just ludicrist.
  • VTOLfreak 29 April 2008 05:49
    I'd like to see this thing compared to a Intel PRO/1000 PT. I've added these adapters to most of my systems and saw a noticable improvement in CPU usage and network utilisation compared to the onboard ones. I'm sure most readers will agree that comparing the M1 to the crappy onboard nic of the mobo is not a fair fight. On a last note: Why is a $200 nic still using PCI instead of PCI-E 1x?
  • 29 April 2008 06:50
    What this article fails to mention is that this NIC is one picky pos about what motherboards it will work on. I got mine a few weeks after it came out and it was a disaster. After 3 RMAs and since, 2 motherboard upgrades later, I STILL cannot get mine to function reliably. And even when the hardware would be detected and the drivers/firmware would install correctly, it did odd things like randomly disconnect me from the network, pause traffic at odd times and the tray app would crash or act strangely. Their tech support tried, I believe, in good faith but in MY experience, the thing is extremely flaky at best. And lastly, when on those rare instances when I could get it to work, I noticed no tangible improvement in my games and in a couple it increased my latency. Some people swear by the thing, I just swore at it...
  • sceen311 29 April 2008 07:25
    I'd be curious to see how big of a difference the card would make on a some weaker setups... I mean yeah you're working the cpu with all the heavy graphics settings but that puts more of a strain on the gpu. Basically I'd be curious to see if it makes a big difference for a machine that is struggling to keep up with current games... not a computer that is built for them. Like a 2ghz cpu and ddr1 or something silly like that. where you're going to be running 100% busy cpu then add the nic and see the difference it makes.
  • 29 April 2008 11:21
    Super internet performance, USB2.0, BitTorrent, buypass the CPU, they should (and obivously do) constitute a powerful lure for serious game, music, and video downloaders.
  • 29 April 2008 14:46
    You know I plan on building my next major system when Nehalem hits and I have considered one of these as a nice add on. What is funny is that I think the 6800GT and P4 Dual core I have now would probably benefit more. Check you again in 6 months Killer... :)
  • Spirer 29 April 2008 17:26
    Interesting article, but a shame you didn't test using both onboard NICs teamed and, as stated already by someone, a "normal" PCI card too. Those 2 extra "setups" would really put things into perspetive.

    Well, it's not to late to do them and just add them in.
  • lexincrypt 29 April 2008 19:57
    I've always been tempted to get myself a Killer NIC, simply because I enjoy keeping my machine on the cutting edge of technology...but honestly I cannot justify this card. I see three basic scenarios:

    1) Slow/aging computer. Would this PC would benefit from a Killer NIC reducing CPU load? No. For a fraction more than $200+ this card will set you back, you can buy a budget mainboard, a dual core CPU and 2GB ram. Sure, it's not gonna be amazing...but the performance increase will be significantly more than a few percent.

    2) Mid-spec "average" computer. Nobody with an average specced computer (read, not the sort of person that sees their computer as something to spend all their spare income on) is going to care enough about a couple of percent increase in performance. They'd be better getting themselves a new graphics card and some more ram.

    3) High-spec "enthusiast" computer. If you have a top-spec machine because you know your stuff, then you'd know that getting a cheaper Intel Pro/1000MT card is the better option. If you have a top-spec machine because you have more money than sense, you'll get the Killer NIC, simply because you want the "best available".

    With that said, it would have been nice to have seen a comparison to a decent TOE enabled Intel NIC, and it might also have been nice to have been told a little about driver support, 64-bit compatibility, and impact of the OS on the performance differences.

    Most people would be better getting a decent router (like a Linksys WRT54GS/L and sticking DD-WRT on it) for reduced latency, for $80/£40.

    The End. :)
