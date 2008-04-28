Bigfoot Networks' Killer M1 NIC

Offload Engine with a Genuine Vengeance
The custom K-Blade heatsink emblazons this card with a Killer “K” knife symbol, and was custom designed for Bigfoot Networks by Thermaltake
Rather than supplementing one or more underpowered CPUs these days, however, TOE units are designed to enable servers to maximize bandwidth consumption and throughput on gigabit (or even 10-gigabit) Ethernet networks. It’s still the case that handling TCP/IP communications consumes significant processing power, and for server computers whose productivity must in part be a function of how well (and how much) they can use the network, the added expense of this kind of network interface is easy to justify, and delivers measurable benefits to the users they serve.
It’s more difficult to justify this kind of capability for a client computer, where built-in gigabit Ethernet (GbE) interfaces are the norm, and where network performance seldom means enough to justify the $90 and up that a GbE TOE interface will typically cost. That explains why Bigfoot Networks has created a product that targets a potentially lucrative market segment—namely, online gamers with broadband connections (NPD Group reports that 62% of all video gamers report that they also play online and 19% of gamers participate in massively multiplayer online role play games (MMORPGs). For this group of users, reducing delays between their desktop machines and the servers with which they must communicate while gaming online can confer a noticeable competitive advantage. It also explains why Bigfoot has endowed the M1 model of the aptly (or at least humorously) named “Killer NIC” with a variety of powerful and interesting features. We’ll cover these in detail in the next segment of this story.
Well, it's not to late to do them and just add them in.
1) Slow/aging computer. Would this PC would benefit from a Killer NIC reducing CPU load? No. For a fraction more than $200+ this card will set you back, you can buy a budget mainboard, a dual core CPU and 2GB ram. Sure, it's not gonna be amazing...but the performance increase will be significantly more than a few percent.
2) Mid-spec "average" computer. Nobody with an average specced computer (read, not the sort of person that sees their computer as something to spend all their spare income on) is going to care enough about a couple of percent increase in performance. They'd be better getting themselves a new graphics card and some more ram.
3) High-spec "enthusiast" computer. If you have a top-spec machine because you know your stuff, then you'd know that getting a cheaper Intel Pro/1000MT card is the better option. If you have a top-spec machine because you have more money than sense, you'll get the Killer NIC, simply because you want the "best available".
With that said, it would have been nice to have seen a comparison to a decent TOE enabled Intel NIC, and it might also have been nice to have been told a little about driver support, 64-bit compatibility, and impact of the OS on the performance differences.
Most people would be better getting a decent router (like a Linksys WRT54GS/L and sticking DD-WRT on it) for reduced latency, for $80/£40.
The End. :)