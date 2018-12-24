iPhone Owners Irate After iOS Update Bricks Cellular Data

We would not update to iOS 12.1.2 — at least until Apple can ensure that iPhones won’t be rendered useless in the process.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to various reports, including one from Forbes, iPhone users around the world who have upgraded to the latest version of iOS are finding that it cuts off mobile data services.



Update Dec. 24 12:05 pm ET: Many more iPhone users have come forward on Twitter claiming that they are having connectivity issues related to iOS 12.1.2. Apple is advising some to try to update their carrier settings using this guide.



One Twitter user @kevbruh says that “Apple update 12.1.1, I had no cellular data. I tried inserting my SIM card again, hard resetting my device, and tried resetting the network settings. Nothing happened and the problem persists.”

MORE: The One iPhone Trick Everyone Needs to Know

In addition to North America, similar issues are being reported in South America, Europe and Asia.

Other iPhone owners are reporting that they can’t make or receive calls and others are saying that they can’t text or receive texts.

Apple has not officially commented on this situation, but @AppleSupport on Twitter has responded to some complaints, asking for more information and directing others to this general support page.

On that page, you’re advised to to do things like manually chat for and install a carrier settings update, taking out the SIM card and putting it back in and resetting your network settings. You can also try resetting your device. But it doesn’t sound as though these steps are helping everyone.

We’ll keep you posted if Apple issues an official comment.