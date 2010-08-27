Android App Developer: The OS is 'Hideous'

Software programmer Joe Hewitt, known for his work on the Firefox web browser and creating the Facebook app for Apple's iPhone and iPod Touch, recently slammed the Android platform, calling it "hideous." He also added that the OS reminded him of Windows--a developer-friendly platform but "sloppily designed."

"Android tools are horrendous, OS is hideous, but the absence of big brother telling me what to do gives it a slight edge," he said on Twitter.

The "big brother" aspect refers to Apple and its controlled environment with the iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad. Hewitt ceased development on the Facebook app back in November 2009, citing Apple's strict policies for his reason in abandoning the platform.

"I respect their right to manage their platform however they want, however I am philosophically opposed to the existence of their review process," he said last year. "I am very concerned that they are setting a horrible precedent for other software platforms, and soon gatekeepers will start infesting the lives of every software developer."

Although he seemingly applauds Google's openness with the Android platform, he apparently doesn't like anything else about it. "Once a day or so it hits me that I am writing Java (which is the Android programming language), and I cry a little," he has stated on Twitter. "The more I work with Android the more it reminds me of Windows...as in, it's really flexible, agnostic, and developer-friendly, but also really sloppily designed."

Hewitt suggested that iPhone users should stick with their phones and not move to the Droid X. He also said that Google still hasn't provided a solution for the Android fragmentation problem. "Android fragmentation will hopefully stabilize within 2 years, and if not, at least people upgrade phones much more often than computers," he said.