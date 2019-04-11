How to Stop Amazon From Listening to Your Alexa Recordings

Anything you say to Alexa can be seen by Amazon employees. According to a Bloomberg report, Amazon employs thousands of workers to transcribe recordings of Alexa users for the purpose of improving the voice assistant's recognition algorithm.

The recordings don't include your full name or address, but they are linked to your account number, your first name, and your device's serial number. Each employee reportedly listens to around 1,000 recordings per day. Employees admitted that they don't use conversations that are clearly private. However, particularly distressing or amusing recordings can be shared through employee chat rooms.

Here's how to opt out of this feature if you don't want Amazon listening to your recordings.



1. In the Alexa app, access Settings. You'll find this button at the bottom of the menu in the top left corner of the home screen.



2. Click on Alexa Account. This should be at the top of the page.





3. Select Alexa Privacy. You'll be taken to Amazon's external Alexa privacy page. You can review a number of things here, including our voice history, skill permissions, and other data settings.







4. Tap "Manage How Your Data Improves Alexa."







5. Toggle "Help Develop New Features" and "Use Messages to Improve Transcriptions" to Off. Alexa will no longer learn and improve from your responses, but your recordings will be safe and sound.



